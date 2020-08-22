HomeTeamNS Khatib: 3 Covid-19 patients 'visited' KTV as doors left open for ongoing minor works

HomeTeamNS has put out a statement clarifying the circumstances of three Covid-19 positive individuals who visited Jewel Music Box KTV at HomeTeamNS Khatib on Aug. 1 and Aug. 2.

It clarified that neither the organisation itself nor the KTV in question, Jewel Music Box KTV, had made any arrangements or extended invitations to the clubhouse's visitors to view the KTV's premises on the two days.

Rather, "On those days, the KTV’s doors were not closed because of ongoing minor works, which inadvertently allowed passers-by to enter to view the interior layout."

The affected areas within the KTV's premises and clubhouse have since been "thoroughly disinfected", while the cleaning and disinfection of common areas have also been increased.

HomeTeamNS has been cooperating with MOH

With regard to the 321 people who visited the KTV over the two days, HomeTeamNS stated that this translated to an average of 16 people per hour.

In addition, the organisation has been cooperating with the Ministry of Health on contact tracing, since it was notified of the first case on Aug. 11.

KTV remains closed

In the meantime, the Jewel Music Box KTV has not been permitted to open for business yet.

The clubhouse had begun operations on Aug. 1, with 60 per cent of its facilities and outlets open. As such, the public can visit the clubhouse to dine and use such facilities, with safe management measures in place.

However, no official opening events or activities have been held.

Top image collage from 10 Dollar KTV Club Facebook