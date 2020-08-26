Back

54-year-old man arrested after allegedly molesting 2 victims near Holland Ave.

He will be charged in court on Aug. 27.

Jane Zhang | August 26, 2020, 07:28 PM

A 54-year-old man was arrested today (Aug. 26) for his suspected involvement in two cases of outrage of modesty in the vicinity of Holland Avenue.

Two victims allegedly molested near Holland Avenue

According to a police news release, two victims reported on Tuesday (Aug. 25) that they had been molested by an unknown man while walking along the pavement at Holland Avenue.

Officers from Clementi Police Division subsequently established the man's identity through investigations and images from CCTV. They arrested him along Holland Avenue on Aug. 26, within 24 hours of the report.

The man will be charged in court on Aug. 27 with outrage of modesty.

The offence of outrage of modesty carries up to two years in jail, a fine, caning, or any combination of these punishments.

However, if found guilty, the man would not be caned, as he is above 50 years of age.

Police release mid-year crime statistics

Separately, the Singapore Police Force has released its mid-year crime statistics report.

According to the report, the total number of reported crimes in the first half of 2020 increased by 11.6 per cent, from 16,240 cases in the first half of 2019 to 18,121 cases in the same period in 2020.

The increase was primarily due to a rise in the number of scam cases.

There was a decrease of nearly 2,000 cases in physical crimes in the first half of 2020 compared to the first half of 2019, in the three broad crime classes:

  • Crimes against persons, which includes serious hurt, outrage of modesty, and rioting

  • Housebreaking and related crimes

  • Theft and related crimes

Excluding scam cases, the total number of reported crimes for the first half of 2020 would have decreased by 20.5 per cent to 10,151, from 12,770 in the same period in 2019.

Top photo via Google Maps. 

