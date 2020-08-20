GrabFood rider involved in hit-and-run accident on PIE, man appeals for witnesses

A man named Chunhowe Koh took to Facebook on Aug. 19 to share a hit and run accident that occurred on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE).

Pictures of an injured and bleeding GrabFood personnel were attached and Koh is appealing for witnesses.

The accident

In his post, Koh explained that the hit and run accident occurred on the PIE towards Tuas at Eng New Avenue just before a speed camera.

The accident took place at around 10:05pm to 10:15pm on the night of Aug. 19.

Four photos were uploaded depicting an injured man sitting on the road wearing a badly torn GrabFood delivery personnel attire.

The man is conscious and seems to have sustained abrasions and open wounds in the accident.

A motorcycle lies on its side at the scene with a GrabFood bag pinned underneath.

A number of people including another GrabFood personnel can also be seen at the scene.

Appealing for witnesses

Koh is appealing for witnesses and car camera video to shine some light on the accident.

According to Koh, witnesses at the scene believe that the driver involved in the accident drives either a white or gold Nissan, Hyundai or Mazda.

In response to Mothership's query, the police confirmed that they were alerted to a hit-and-run accident involving a motorcycle and a car on Aug. 19 at 10:09pm.

The 46-year-old motorcyclist was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

