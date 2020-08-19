Moments of Life app re-launched as LifeSG, to provide greater ease of access to govt services

The Moments of Life (MOL) mobile app has been enhanced and re-launched as the LifeSG app, Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Smart Nation Initiative, Vivian Balakrishnan, announced on August 19.

This means that the app will now provide users with access to over 40 government services, including CPF-related and HDB-related services.

In addition, the app's services will also be grouped according to the user's topics of interest, such as family and parenting, work and employment, healthcare, housing and property, and other frequently-used digital services, with more expected to be added.

Kok Ping Soon, the Chief Executive of Govtech stated:

“This product and brand refresh reflects our commitment to serve citizens beyond key moments of life. We started with features developed for parents with young children in 2018 and the Merdeka Generation in 2019. This year, we introduced timely features for those in need of employment and Covid-related support."

Moments of Life app had previously focused on parents with very young children and seniors

Previously, the MOL mobile app had been largely focused on services for parents with young children and seniors.

It was conceived as one of the Strategic National Projects under Singapore's Smart Nation initiative, with the objective of providing a slew of government services for the public's needs by bundling them together, and was made available in June 2018.

At the time of its launch, its functions were limited to parents with young children, with new features being progressively added. An Active Ageing module for seniors aged 60 and above was rolled out in September 2019 while an Employment Support Guide for job-seekers was added in June 2020.

GovTech added that the app has seen over 165,000 downloads thus far, and helped to facilitate the registration of seven out of 10 newborns in Singapore.

The app has also reduced the time spent for birth registration and the application for the Baby Bonus from 60 minutes to 15 minutes, the statutory board further stated.

MOL app was updated recently for Covid-19

It was also updated amidst the Covid-19 period by consolidating information on over 30 types of COVID-19 grants and assistance into an “Eligibility Checker”, as well as employment and retrenchment support into a single guide.

Existing users will not be required to download the LifeSG app however. Instead, their existing MOL app will be updated to the new interface.

Here is a full list of the new services that the app will allow users to perform:

Make a CPF top-up

Check CPF statement

Check CPF balances

Check CPF contribution history

Check CPF transaction history

Renew season parking

Apply for new season parking

Apply for passport

Check road tax

Renew road tax

Pay LTA Fines and ERP admin fees

Manage work permit for helpers and nannies

Search for family and community services

Make a CPF nomination

Apply or renew PAssion card

Search for SkillsFuture courses

Register a birth and apply for Baby Bonus

Apply for Baby Bonus

View Baby Bonus application status

View Baby Bonus statement

Search for a preschool

Manage preschool interests

Subsidy Calculator

View Baby Bonus approved institutions

View child's immunisation records

Check child's medical appointments

Family Support Calculator

Withdraw CPF Investment Scheme (CPFIS)

investments

Apply for Enhancement for Active Seniors (EASE)

Make an appointment for blood donation

Schedule a visit to The Caterpillar Cove (TCC)

Pay outstanding URA parking offence

Make housing payments with CPF

Check your personal medical appointments

Check your eligibility for HDB flats

Apply for Home Loan Eligibility (HLE) letter

Subscribe to HDB e-Alerts for sales launches and updates

Apply for Open Booking of Flats

Check your application status on MyHDBPage

Check your HDB appointment details

Register your intent to buy or sell on HDB Resale portal

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image collage from Lee Hsien Loong Facebook and GovTech