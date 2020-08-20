Gmail, Google Drive outage reported in S'pore & other countries for more than 3 hours

If you are facing problems with Gmail, you are not the only one.

Users in several countries around the world have reported problems with Gmail since around noon time.

Countries affected include Singapore, Malaysia, India, Japan as well as parts of Australia, just to name a few.

Most users lamented that they could not attach files to their emails.

Some reported that they could not receive emails or even log-in.

Some Google Drive users could not upload new files to the cloud, reported TechCrunch.

It appears that Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Meet are among those reported with issues.

On its G Suite Status Dashboard, Google acknowledged that users are facing problems with Gmail and it is currently investigating the issue.

The tech company also said that they will post an update at 4pm and that they expect the issues to be resolved by then.

Top photo via Unsplash