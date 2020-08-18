Ex-CIA officer born in Hong Kong charged with espionage, allegedly sold US secrets to China

A former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer of the United States was arrested and charged with espionage on Aug. 14 after being accused of communicating classified information to Chinese intelligence officials.

Began working for the CIA in 1982, sold secrets after leaving service in exchange for cash and gifts

Alexander Yuk Ching Ma, 67, who is a naturalised U.S. citizen born in Hong Kong, had been working in the CIA since 1982, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

He left the CIA in 1989 to work in Shanghai, China, before moving to Hawaii in 2001.

According to court documents, Ma and his relative, also a former CIA officer, communicated classified national defence information to multiple Chinese intelligence officials over the course of a decade.

The scheme began with three days of meetings in Hong Kong in March 2001, during which the two former CIA officers allegedly provided information to the foreign intelligence service about the CIA’s personnel, operations, and methods of concealing communications.

Part of the meeting was captured on videotape, including a portion where Ma was seen receiving and counting US$50,000 (S$68,305) in cash.

Also worked with the FBI

Court documents also alleged that Ma had sought employment with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in 2004 after moving to Hawaii, to gain access to classified U.S. government information which he could in turn provide to his Chinese handlers.

In 2004, the FBI’s Honolulu Field Office hired Ma as a contract linguist tasked with reviewing and translating Chinese language documents.

Over the next six years, Ma allegedly regularly copied, photographed and stole documents that displayed U.S. classification markings such as "SECRET", and took some of the stolen documents and images with him on his frequent trips to China, with the intention to provide them to his handlers.

He often left China with thousands of dollars in cash and expensive gifts, such as a set of new golf clubs.

Confirmed his espionage activities to undercover FBI officer

Ma confirmed his espionage activities to an FBI undercover employee that he believed was a representative of the Chinese intelligence service.

He also accepted US$2,000 (S$2,732) in cash from the FBI undercover as a "small token" of appreciation for his assistance to China, and offered to work again for the Chinese intelligence service.

Two days before his arrest, during a meeting with an FBI undercover employee, Ma again accepted money for his past espionage activities, expressed his willingness to continue to help the Chinese government, and stated that he wanted "the motherland" to succeed.

Calling Ma a "traitor", John Demers, the Assistant Attorney-General for National Security, said: "The trail of Chinese espionage is long and, sadly, strewn with former American intelligence officers who betrayed their colleagues, their country and its liberal democratic values to support an authoritarian communist regime."

If convicted, Ma could be imprisoned for life.

Top image via U.S. Department of Justice