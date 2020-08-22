Rumours emerge online explaining why 4 men forced Ferrari driver into Audi in S'pore Little India & sped off

Four men, aged between 31 and 33, were arrested by the police on Aug. 17 for their suspected involvement in a case of wrongful confinement.

The incident was first made public by the police on Aug. 19 in a statement.

However, more details about the bizarre incident that happened along a narrow service road off Verdun Road, in Little India, have since been reported by the Chinese media, Lianhe Wanbao -- with unverified rumours popping up online supposedly trying to fill in the narrative blanks.

Essentially, the case involved one group of four men in a continental car grabbing and taking off with the driver of a supercar in a high footfall public place in full view of passers-by.

The night of the incident

The four accused men had allegedly abducted the driver of a Ferrari into an Audi and sped off at around 9pm on Aug. 16, which shocked members of the public in the vicinity.

The men had held the victim to demand the return of a sum of money -- the exact figure was not disclosed by the police.

All that was mentioned in the Chinese press was that the Ferrari driver had purportedly stolen from one of the four men in an e-commerce scam.

Wanbao reported the dramatic details: A white Audi pulled up in front of the Ferrari after it had just turned into the service road, which is wedged between an eatery and Mustafa Centre.

Four men leapt out to confront the Ferrari driver, believed to be a Chinese man.

The Ferrari driver was forced to kneel and he was taken into the Audi car, which sped away.

Some witnesses called the police, who arrived at the scene promptly.

The red Ferrari was towed away at 4am.

Allegations against Ferrari driver appears online

Accusations levelled against the Ferrari driver have since appeared online.

One version of the allegations, which is unverified, appeared on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Aug. 21, but has since been deleted.

It claimed to be written by a friend of one of the four men affected, who had allegedly lost a sum of money, as the Ferrari driver had reneged on a deal to sell a Rolex watch supposedly worth S$48,000.

One of the four men allegedly transferred the full amount to the Ferrari driver to buy the luxury watch, but was not given the Rolex certificate and box.

The buyer then allegedly went to Ferrari driver's home to retrieve the certificate and box, but the items could not be found.

As a result, the sale was called off and the Ferrari driver had to return the money via a fund transfer -- which he supposedly did as the e-transaction appeared to have been executed.

But the buyer realised later on that no money was credited back into his account.

He then found out after a police report was made that the bank account of the Ferrari driver had been frozen.

Pressured to return the money in full, the Ferrari driver then started to ignore the buyer.

The four men were allegedly trying to retrieve the money owed to one of them, which culminated in the incident in Little India.

Whether this version of events is anywhere accurate would be revealed when investigations are completed, and if there is a case to be prosecuted in court.

Ferrari driver released

The Ferrari driver was eventually released by the four men, because he was charged on Aug. 18 with one count of cheating.

However, it was not known how long he was held.

The Ferrari driver is believed to be a man named Andrew Lim Zi Kai, 29.

This name was in the charge sheet and he is alleged to have cheated a woman of S$350 on Carousell.

The woman was allegedly promised a Marina Bay Sands hotel booking package but that was not delivered.

Lim was not offered bail and could face nine more similar charges.

He remains in remand and is expected to be back in court on Sept. 15.

If convicted, he can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Those convicted of wrongful confinement can be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

