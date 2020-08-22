Back

Rumours emerge online explaining why 4 men forced Ferrari driver into Audi in S'pore Little India & sped off

A deal gone sour.

Belmont Lay | August 22, 2020, 02:11 AM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

Four men, aged between 31 and 33, were arrested by the police on Aug. 17 for their suspected involvement in a case of wrongful confinement.

The incident was first made public by the police on Aug. 19 in a statement.

However, more details about the bizarre incident that happened along a narrow service road off Verdun Road, in Little India, have since been reported by the Chinese media, Lianhe Wanbao -- with unverified rumours popping up online supposedly trying to fill in the narrative blanks.

Essentially, the case involved one group of four men in a continental car grabbing and taking off with the driver of a supercar in a high footfall public place in full view of passers-by.

The night of the incident

The four accused men had allegedly abducted the driver of a Ferrari into an Audi and sped off at around 9pm on Aug. 16, which shocked members of the public in the vicinity.

The men had held the victim to demand the return of a sum of money -- the exact figure was not disclosed by the police.

All that was mentioned in the Chinese press was that the Ferrari driver had purportedly stolen from one of the four men in an e-commerce scam.

Wanbao reported the dramatic details: A white Audi pulled up in front of the Ferrari after it had just turned into the service road, which is wedged between an eatery and Mustafa Centre.

Four men leapt out to confront the Ferrari driver, believed to be a Chinese man.

The Ferrari driver was forced to kneel and he was taken into the Audi car, which sped away.

Some witnesses called the police, who arrived at the scene promptly.

The red Ferrari was towed away at 4am.

Allegations against Ferrari driver appears online

Accusations levelled against the Ferrari driver have since appeared online.

One version of the allegations, which is unverified, appeared on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Aug. 21, but has since been deleted.

It claimed to be written by a friend of one of the four men affected, who had allegedly lost a sum of money, as the Ferrari driver had reneged on a deal to sell a Rolex watch supposedly worth S$48,000.

One of the four men allegedly transferred the full amount to the Ferrari driver to buy the luxury watch, but was not given the Rolex certificate and box.

The buyer then allegedly went to Ferrari driver's home to retrieve the certificate and box, but the items could not be found.

As a result, the sale was called off and the Ferrari driver had to return the money via a fund transfer -- which he supposedly did as the e-transaction appeared to have been executed.

But the buyer realised later on that no money was credited back into his account.

He then found out after a police report was made that the bank account of the Ferrari driver had been frozen.

Pressured to return the money in full, the Ferrari driver then started to ignore the buyer.

The four men were allegedly trying to retrieve the money owed to one of them, which culminated in the incident in Little India.

Whether this version of events is anywhere accurate would be revealed when investigations are completed, and if there is a case to be prosecuted in court.

Ferrari driver released

The Ferrari driver was eventually released by the four men, because he was charged on Aug. 18 with one count of cheating.

However, it was not known how long he was held.

The Ferrari driver is believed to be a man named Andrew Lim Zi Kai, 29.

This name was in the charge sheet and he is alleged to have cheated a woman of S$350 on Carousell.

The woman was allegedly promised a Marina Bay Sands hotel booking package but that was not delivered.

Lim was not offered bail and could face nine more similar charges.

He remains in remand and is expected to be back in court on Sept. 15.

If convicted, he can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Those convicted of wrongful confinement can be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Wikipedia & Google Maps

How a S'porean went from mixing demos in his bedroom to superstar DJ Armin van Buuren's playlist

Stories Of Us: Homegrown talent Effen tells us about missing out on the gig of a lifetime and insulating himself from the economic effects of a pandemic.

August 22, 2020, 04:28 PM

S'pore-linked company bidding for Newcastle United altered photos with Obama, Alan Shearer not involved in takeover

Curious.

August 22, 2020, 04:14 PM

50 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Aug. 22, with 2 cases in community

The total number of Covid-19 cases now stand at 56,266.

August 22, 2020, 03:40 PM

Blasting resumes with no response & working part-time: What it's like for some S'pore fresh grads

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

August 22, 2020, 02:39 PM

Man, 49, who allegedly spat at bus driver & pointed middle finger arrested, to be charged in court

He will be charged for public nuisance.

August 22, 2020, 02:03 PM

Safe distancing officer removed from service after 'disturbing' Century Square staff & soliciting favours

Enterprise Singapore urges all SDAs to maintain their integrity and professionalism as they interact with businesses and members of the public.

August 22, 2020, 01:11 PM

Grace Fu: S'pore to introduce new legislation to improve hygiene & sanitation standards in 3-6 months

Hygiene standards to be raised in areas with more vulnerable users like elderly and children.

August 22, 2020, 12:28 PM

Here's how S'poreans can benefit from one of the world’s largest bankcard association

Founded in 2002, UnionPay has become the world’s largest bankcard scheme in terms of card issuance and card purchase volume.

August 22, 2020, 12:00 PM

HomeTeamNS Khatib: 3 Covid-19 patients 'visited' KTV as doors left open for ongoing minor works

They were passersby who entered the KTV to view the interior layout.

August 22, 2020, 11:35 AM

MOE to open 7 more kindergartens across S'pore by 2023, each offers 120 places

Registration for admission to K1 in 2023 for these seven new kindergartens will take place in February 2022.

August 22, 2020, 11:18 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.