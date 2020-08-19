Back

Elderly man in China dies after getting tripped by leash on runaway dog, dog owner under investigation

An accident.

Siti Hawa | August 19, 2020, 03:07 PM

An elderly man in Shandong, China has died after tripping on a dog's leash, according to People's Daily.

A video of the incident shows the elderly man tripping, falling and subsequently hitting his head on the ground.

In the video, the man can be seen standing by the side of the road when two dogs run by with no owner in sight.

The white dog has its leash trailing on the ground behind it as it runs loose.

The leash then sweeps the elderly man off his feet, causing him to land head first onto the ground.

He is later seen lying on the ground bleeding from the head before being given medical attention.

The man later passed away, reported People's Daily.

Police investigations are ongoing

According to Global Times, the police have launched an investigation into the incident and the dog's owner has been detained.

In another video, a girl can be seen chasing after the dog, being greeted by the sight of the bleeding man, and running off with the dog in the opposite direction.

Gif via @y1499003 on Twitter

Top photo via @y1499003 on Twitter

