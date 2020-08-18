Back

Dubai Crown Prince cordons off Mercedes, stops driving vehicle after birds build nest on it

Aww.

Mandy How | August 18, 2020, 12:20 PM

Events

Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum warmed the hearts of many by cordoning off his Mercedes.

A pair of birds had built their nest on the vehicle.

On Aug. 12, Hamdan, who has 10 million followers on Instagram, uploaded a one-and-a-half minute video of the birds incubating their eggs and bringing up their young.

The post garnered two million views.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on

The birds are believed to be laughing doves.

Their eggs take about two weeks to hatch, and it will be another two weeks before the young are ready to leave their nests.

An Instagram Story by the Crown Prince showed the SUV in a secluded area, with red and white tape surrounding it.

According to Esquire, he has also told his staff not to go near the area.

Known for being a nature lover, Hamdan's feed frequently features a number of animals.

He even has an entire Instagram Story highlights dedicated to his interactions with them.

View this post on Instagram

#Dubai 🦒

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on

View this post on Instagram

Today our conservationist team did a great job trimming this giraffe’s hooves. 👏🏻👏🏻 Well done!

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on

View this post on Instagram

#Uzbekistan يا صباح الطير

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on

View this post on Instagram

💙 Pinatubo 💙 with the best team @godolphin

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on

View this post on Instagram

Meet Moochi the 🦁 👑

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on

Top image via @faz3 on Instagram

Over 5,000 duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden under lorry bed intercepted at Tuas Checkpoint

More than S$400,000 of duty and GST was evaded.

August 18, 2020, 12:11 PM

Reusable mask comes with inner pouch for fragrance sachet, available in S’pore

Each mask, which retails for S$13.70, comes with three fragrances.

August 18, 2020, 11:58 AM

I spent a day on sailboat at sea in southern S'pore to escape from city life

Fun in the sun.

August 18, 2020, 11:16 AM

91 Covid-19 cases on August 17, no new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

No new locations reported.

August 17, 2020, 11:36 PM

Dee Kosh denies sexual relations with minors, but admits there is 'truth to some' of the allegations

He was accused of sexual harassment by at least five men.

August 17, 2020, 11:00 PM

Cat falls on head of elderly man in China, leaving him unconscious & hospitalised for 23 days

Ouch.

August 17, 2020, 08:54 PM

S'pore's last kacang puteh seller continues 50-year family tradition in the midst of a pandemic

Not your typical job.

August 17, 2020, 08:41 PM

New EZ-Link x Touch 'n Go card can be used in both S'pore & M'sia

Should make things more convenient when you actually start travelling again.

August 17, 2020, 08:17 PM

Govt to pump S$187 million into S'pore aviation sector, extended support until March 2021

Helping a hard-hit sector.

August 17, 2020, 07:24 PM

Closest known relative of Covid-19 virus found in 2013

The world is still trying to locate the source of Covid-19.

August 17, 2020, 06:51 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.