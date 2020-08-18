Dubai Crown Prince cordons off Mercedes, stops driving vehicle after birds build nest on it

Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum warmed the hearts of many by cordoning off his Mercedes.

A pair of birds had built their nest on the vehicle.

On Aug. 12, Hamdan, who has 10 million followers on Instagram, uploaded a one-and-a-half minute video of the birds incubating their eggs and bringing up their young.

The post garnered two million views.

The birds are believed to be laughing doves.

Their eggs take about two weeks to hatch, and it will be another two weeks before the young are ready to leave their nests.

An Instagram Story by the Crown Prince showed the SUV in a secluded area, with red and white tape surrounding it.

According to Esquire, he has also told his staff not to go near the area.

Known for being a nature lover, Hamdan's feed frequently features a number of animals.

He even has an entire Instagram Story highlights dedicated to his interactions with them.

Top image via @faz3 on Instagram