Hello Kitty & My Melody toothpastes available in S'pore for S$3.80 from Sep. 1, 2020

Big smile.

Siti Hawa | August 27, 2020, 08:29 PM

Darlie will be collaborating with Sanrio to release two limited edition toothpastes featuring Hello Kitty and My Melody.

It will be available in Singapore from Sep. 1, 2020 for a limited time period.

Here they are:

Darlie All Shiny White Baking Soda

Photo courtesy of Darlie

Photo courtesy of Darlie

The Darlie All Shiny White Baking Soda Toothpaste features Hello Kitty and is infused with coconut oil to clean oral cavities. It also contains fine baking soda formula, which "gently polishes" your teeth.

Darlie All Shiny White Charcoal Clean

Photo courtesy of Darlie

The Darlie All Shiny White Charcoal Clean Toothpaste will feature My Melody and contains natural Korean bamboo charcoal particles.

Both toothpastes claim to have stain dissolving power that can remove stain build-up on your teeth. It is also stated that it will whiten your teeth in 14 days while preventing stains from forming.

Where to buy

Each toothpaste will be priced at S$3.80. They can be found at selected NTUC FairPrice, Giant, Sheng Siong, Prime and Watsons outlets.

Alternatively, you can purchase online at Darlie's official store on Shopee and Redmart Online.

Top photo courtesy of Darlie

