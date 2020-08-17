Back

91 Covid-19 cases on August 17, no new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

No new locations reported.

Sumita Thiagarajan | August 17, 2020, 11:36 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 91 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Monday, Aug. 17.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore to 55,838.

There are no cases in the community.

There are six imported cases.

Amongst the 6 imported cases, 3 (Cases 55868, 55897 and 55922) are Singaporeans/Permanent Residents who returned to Singapore from India on August 5, 9 and 16. Another 3 cases (Cases 55832, 55861 and 55862), who are Work Pass/ Work Permit holders currently employed in Singapore, arrived from India, Indonesia and the USA on August 5.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious.

There were no new locations reported today (Aug. 17).

This is the full list of public places visited by cases in the community during infectious period, within the past 14 days:

No need to avoid the locations: MOH

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

