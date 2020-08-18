Paul Tambyah: Infectious Covid-19 mutation may be 'a good thing' as it is less lethal

The D614G mutation of the novel coronavirus that causes Covid-19 is increasingly common and has also been found in Singapore -- and it may be a good thing.

This is according to Paul Tambyah, senior consultant at the National University of Singapore and president-elect of the U.S.-based International Society of Infectious Diseases, Reuters reported.

Mutation detected

The D614G mutation has been detected in Malaysia and throughout Europe.

It may be more infectious but appears less deadly.

“Maybe that’s a good thing to have a virus that is more infectious but less deadly,” Tambyah said.

There is evidence the proliferation of the mutation in Europe has coincided with a drop in death rates, suggesting it is less lethal, Tambyah said.

Vaccine production won't be affected

But Tambyah said such mutations would not likely change the virus enough to make potential vaccines less effective.

“The mutant affects the binding of the spike protein and not necessarily the recognition of the protein by the immune system, which would be primed by a vaccine,” he said.

This is despite warnings to the contrary from other health experts who cannot yet agree on what this mutation means.

Reuters also reported that Singapore's health ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Virus cannot keep killing hosts

But mutations signal an evolution of the virus to become a less lethal variety as a matter of self-preservation.

Tambyah said most viruses tend to become less virulent as they mutate.

“It is in the virus’ interest to infect more people but not to kill them because a virus depends on the host for food and for shelter,” he said.

Scientists discovered the mutation as early as February and it has circulated in Europe and the Americas, the World Health Organisation said.

The WHO has also said there is no evidence the mutation has led to more severe disease.

The D614G mutation has been discovered in Malaysia and the Philippines.

Tambyah is currently a professor of Medicine at the National University of Singapore and a senior consultant infectious diseases physician at the National University Hospital with over 20 years of experience in this field.

As one of Singapore's top infectious disease experts, he will become the President of International Society of Infectious Diseases in 2022.

