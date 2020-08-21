Tampines Mall, Century Square & West Mall visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 117 cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Aug. 21, with 532 more discharged cases.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases to 56,216, with the overall number of recovered cases at 53,651.

6 new community cases

There were six new community cases reported today, three were Singaporeans or Permanent Residents, while the other three were Work Pass holders.

Five of these community cases are currently unlinked.

Case 56184 was tested after presenting to the doctor with an acute respiratory infection.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has remained stable, at an average of two cases per day for the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable at an average of one per day in the past two weeks.

Imported cases

There were 13 new imported cases.

They had travelled to Singapore from the United Kingdom, India, and the Philippines.

One of these cases is a 49-year-old male Singaporean, while the rest are either work permit holders, on long-term visit passes, short-term visit passes, dependent's passes, or work passes.

They were placed on a 14-day Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving their SHN.

Cases discharged

532 more cases were discharged from hospital and community care facilities.

72 cases remain in the hospital and 2,466 are isolated and cared for in community facilities. There are currently no cases in the intensive care unit.

New locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious, within the past 14 days.

There are nine new locations reported as of Aug. 21:

Hanniffa Pte Ltd (118 Dunlop Street), visited on Aug. 7 Tampines Mall, visited on Aug. 8 The Food Market by Food Junction at Century Square, visited on Aug. 8 Gek Poh Shopping Centre, visited on Aug. 8 and 9 Arthesdam Jewellery Pte Ltd (95 Serangoon Road), visited on Aug. 14 The Countryside Café (71 Dunlop Street), visited on Aug. 14 All India Supermart Pte Ltd (41 Norris Road), visited on Aug. 15 West Mall's Cold Storage, visited on Aug. 16 Georges by the Bay (500 New Punggol Road), visited on Aug. 17

This is the full list of public places visited by cases in the community during their infectious period, within the past 14 days:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

