3-room Commonwealth resale HDB flat undergoes complete overhaul with renovation

Wow.

Tanya Ong | August 21, 2020, 09:52 PM

Old homes can be rejuvenated and given a new lease of life after renovation works.

One 3-room resale flat in Commonwealth is a prime example of this.

Interior designer from Local Inn.terior Vincent Tan shared some before and after photos of a project he was working on.

These photos were shared to his personal Instagram account.

Here are some shots of the flat before it was renovated:

v.ii.n.s/IG

v.ii.n.s/IG

The bedroom space:

v.ii.n.s/IG

And here's what the flat looks like now:

v.ii.n.s/IG

v.ii.n.s/IG

v.ii.n.s/IG

v.ii.n.s/IG

v.ii.n.s/IG

v.ii.n.s/IG

v.ii.n.s/IG

And a comparison of the bathroom:

v.ii.n.s/IG

v.ii.n.s/IG

A Lianhe Zaobao article in May stated that the owner of the flat is a mother living with her two daughters.

The only request that they had was to design the flat in a way that makes it look spacious, Tan said.

The 3-room flat is a 700 sq ft unit.

Tan, the designer, said that by rearranging with how the space is configured, this can have a "widening" effect, giving an illusion of spaciousness.

Black was also chosen as the main colour in the overall theme.

Somewhat related podcast that you should follow and listen to:

Top photo via v.ii.n.s/IG

