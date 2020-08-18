Thousands of Chinese thronged Wuhan water park at music festival

As the Chinese city of Wuhan emerged from a 76-day lockdown, lifting lockdown restrictions completely in April, life for residents is returning to a semblance of normalcy.

Massive music festival on water

Thousands of partygoers attended an electronic music festival over the weekend at Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park.

Visitors packed the pool, with some lounging on rubber dinghies and others wading in the chest-high waters, while enjoying the performance on stage.

VIDEO: 🇨🇳 Crowds packed out a water park over the weekend in the central Chinese city of #Wuhan, where the #coronavirus first emerged late last year, keen to party as the city edges back to normal life pic.twitter.com/SJFBmx5sU8 — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 17, 2020

While a deejay spun on stage, a singer and dancers hyped the crowd up.

None of the visitors could be seen wearing face masks.

According to AFP, which cited local media, tickets were offered at half price to female visitors in order to attract more visitors to the event.

The park, however, has restricted attendance to half of normal capacity.

Free entrance to 400 attractions in Hubei

To attract more visitors, the water park sold tickets at half the usual price (S$17) last week, Hubei Daily reported.

The discount is applied to residents from certain Hubei cities, such as Huanggang, Xiaogan, and Ezhou.

Tang Haifeng, the vice general manager of Happy Valley Wuhan, the theme park that owns the water park, said while the water park reopened on June 25, it was only in August when visitor count picked up.

Still, the number of parkgoers was only half as compared to last year's figures, he said.

Currently, the water park receives about 15,000 visitors on a weekend, with a 20,000 visitor count at its peak.

To boost domestic tourism, the Hubei government has made it free for visitors to enter about 400 tourist attractions in the Hubei province.

