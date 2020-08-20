Chinese state-run CCTV sidesteps mass anti-govt protests in Belarus, reports pro-govt rally instead

Huge protests have broken out in the Eastern European country of Belarus over the Aug. 9 election that saw President Alexander Lukashenko getting reelected with a landslide 80 per cent of the vote.

Outrage at the President

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in Minsk, the capital, to protest against what they saw as a fraudulent vote, and to demand Lukashenko to step down, the BBC reported.

The 65-year-old Lukashenko, who has been in power for 26 years, has called for his own rally on the same day too, hiring buses to help get his supporters to Minsk.

While independent site tut.by reported the turnout to be between 14,000 and 31,000, the official tally was given at 70,000.

The number was dwarfed by the turnout at the opposition protests, which was estimated to be as high as 200,000, according to Politico.

In an attempt to suppress the protests, riot police have fired rubber bullets and water cannon against the crowd, and even used live ammunition in some cases, resulting in at least three deaths and thousands of arrests, CBS News reported.

Chinese media reports on pro-government rally

Reporting on the pro-government rally, a news anchor said on Chinese state-run broadcaster CCTV: "On Aug. 16, about 70,000 people took part in a mass gathering at the Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, to support the government in protecting the country's security and peace."

"Lukashenko told the crowd the election was not rigged, and that the opposition should respect the opinion of the majority, which is overwhelmingly more in number, and not induce the people to use violence in order to prevent the country from falling into chaos," the reporter added.

"He said troops from NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) have set up camp near the country's borders, and that the rising military strength of neighbouring countries pose an external threat."

Protests mostly overlooked

The growing large-scale protests that erupted in the wake of the election did not appear to have been reported.

Besides CCTV, other news outlets have also just reported the election result, emphasising Chinese President Xi Jinping's congratulatory message to Lukashenko on official state-run media Xinhua and People's Daily.

However The Paper — which is under government-owned Shanghai United Media Group — did report on the opposition protests, saying Belarus had arrested over 2,000 people, and that 21 police officers and soldiers were injured in the unrest.

Citing the Belarusian Interior Ministry, the report said the ministry has taken “necessary measures to protect law and order, and to ensure public safety”, and repeated the re-election results.

Xi the first leader to congratulate Lukashenko

Xi was the first foreign leader to send his congratulatory message to Lukashenko on his re-election, followed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In his message, Xi said he is ready to work with Lukashenko to push forward strategic partnership between their two countries, CCTV reported.

China is Belarus' third most significant trading partner after Russia and Ukraine, according to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

China opposes any attempt to divide Belarus

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said on Wednesday, Aug. 19, that China, which is "a good friend and good partner" of Belarus, respects the Belarusian people's right to choose their development path, CGTN reported.

The ministry added that China opposes any foreign interference in Belarus' domestic affairs, as well as any attempt to divide the country.

Top image adapted via CCTV

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here