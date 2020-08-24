Teen who drowned at Changi was 'very good to his mother & father', condolences pour in online for his family

A 14-year-old male teenager, Putera Muhammad Indra Shazrine Suzaini, drowned at Changi Beach Park on Saturday afternoon (August 22).

The teen was known to be obedient and timid, according to Shin Min Daily News.

Family did not know teen had gone swimming

A relative added that Putera's family was not aware that the teen had gone to the beach, reported Straits Times (ST).

According to the teen's mother, the boy did not know how to swim, reported Lianhe Wanbao.

According to ST, the boy was reported to be "a very quiet boy" and was "very good to his mother and father".

Berita Harian also reported that one man tried to rescue the boy and grab hold of his hand at one point in time.

However, he was not able to hold on to the boy as he got breathless and the currents were too strong.

Condolences pour in online for the teen's family

Multiple users on social media expressed their condolences for the family and the boy's mother, Lynn Boyan Putra.

Over 50 individuals from Putera's family and friends gathered at the teen's family home in Yishun, reported ST.

According to a Facebook post by Umayrah Hts, who referred to Putera as her late nephew, the boy was buried at Choa Chu Kang cemetery yesterday (August 23).

In another Facebook post, from Raff Da, they refer to Putera as their grandchild and a body wrapped in white cloth was seen before burial.

Top image via Raff Da/Facebook