S$20 for 4-hour access to Jewel's Changi Lounge, including free snacks & parking

While you may not be able to go overseas anytime soon, Changi Jewel Airport is offering a special promotion to entice visitors to spend time in its Changi Lounge.

Visitors can access the lounge for only S$12 for the first two hours, or book a meeting room for up to four people for only S$60 per hour.

Visitors get free parking for purchasing the four hour package

The lounge is a pay-per-use facility that used to welcome both arriving and departing passengers in Changi Airport.

Access to the lounge allows visitors to make use of the working spaces, high-speed internet connectivity, business centre facilities, and complimentary light refreshments.

With the current promotion, visitors also get 4 hours of free parking by purchasing either four hours of lounge access, or a meeting room booking.

Access to the lounge used to cost up to S$50 for three hours for an adult, with extension per hour charged at S$10.

While Changi Lounge used to offer a full buffet spread, the lounge will no longer offer a buffet, due to the current Covid-19 measures.

Instead, according to Milelion, a standard lounge package at S$12 entitles the guest to a drink and a snack.

A premium package is offered at S$27, which will entitle the guest to an additional hot meal bento.

While the lounge used to operate 24 hours a day to accommodate Changi Airport passengers, the lounge operating hours are current from 10am to 10pm daily.

Top image via Changi Jewel Airport.