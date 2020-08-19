Back

Chained dog found in Yio Chu Kang after elderly owner apparently chased out by landlord

The dog has been with him for 10 years.

Fasiha Nazren | August 19, 2020, 08:01 PM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

On Aug. 19, animal welfare group Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore (CDAS) appealed for help on its Facebook page.

An elderly dog was found tied to a railing near a bus stop in Yio Chu Kang.

Photo from CDAS's Facebook page.

Photo from CDAS's Facebook page.

According to CDAS, the dog belongs to a man who seemed to be homeless.

Used to spend S$3,000 on dogs

It was noted that he may have been involved in helping stray dogs in his earlier years.

Based on a printed The New Paper clipping from Nov. 24, 2009, the then 70-year-old Lee Kwang Min spent at least S$3,000 a month on stray dogs, of which half was used to rent shophouse rooms to shelter them.

Photo from CDAS's Facebook page.

The rest of the money was used to spend on dog food, vet fees and travelling costs to feed the strays that he found on the streets.

Back then, he helped at least 200 dogs, mostly mongrels.

The article mentioned that he had been doing so since 1990.

According to the article, he used to make about S$100 a day selling Singapore Sweep tickets and religious amulets.

He has also apparently spent his life savings to help the dogs.

Chased out by landlord

Tan has been with the leashed dog for the past 10 years.

He explained that the leash was kept short as he's afraid that the dog might run away and meet with an accident.

Photo from CDAS's Facebook page.

In an update, it was revealed that the man initially rented a storeroom to house the dog along with some boxes.

However, the landlord has reportedly chased him out.

The dog was noted to be limping, and may have a lump on his body.

Despite the circumstances, the man does not want to give up on the dog unless he gets to see where the dog goes to.

"In short he wants to go into the house to make sure that the dog settles down and probably be granted visitation rights."

CDAS is appealing for solutions from its readers.

Here's the full post:

Top image from CDAS's Facebook page.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Popular Japanese cafe Kyushu Pancakes opening new outlet at Holland Village

Nice.

August 19, 2020, 06:48 PM

Large groups seen at HDB game courts, town councils to close facilities if activities persist

One photo showed around 19 people on the court.

August 19, 2020, 06:32 PM

Jay Chou sues Chinese restaurant for using his name & face without permission

However, the restaurant insisted that they got Chou's permission.

August 19, 2020, 06:16 PM

H&M outlet at Tampines Mall will be closed from Aug. 31, 2020

The store opened back in 2015.

August 19, 2020, 05:52 PM

4 possible reasons Dee Kosh's lawyer is no longer representing him, according to S'pore lawyer

We spoke to a lawyer to find out more.

August 19, 2020, 05:25 PM

PAP Janil Puthucheary & Sim Ann reappointed as Party Whip & Deputy Party Whip, Zaqy Mohamad out

The two have been serving in their respective positions since June 6, 2019.

August 19, 2020, 05:24 PM

All S'pore dormitories cleared of Covid-19, 20,000 dorm residents expected to resume work

A multi-layered strategy is in place to prevent a second wave of infections.

August 19, 2020, 04:17 PM

93 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Aug. 19, 2 community cases

More details will be shared this evening.

August 19, 2020, 03:35 PM

Elderly man in China dies after getting tripped by leash on runaway dog, dog owner under investigation

An accident.

August 19, 2020, 03:07 PM

400ha Sungei Buloh Nature Park Network established, to comprise 15km of trails to explore

Steps to protect Singapore's nature and biodiversity.

August 19, 2020, 02:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.