Chained dog found in Yio Chu Kang after elderly owner apparently chased out by landlord

On Aug. 19, animal welfare group Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore (CDAS) appealed for help on its Facebook page.

An elderly dog was found tied to a railing near a bus stop in Yio Chu Kang.

According to CDAS, the dog belongs to a man who seemed to be homeless.

Used to spend S$3,000 on dogs

It was noted that he may have been involved in helping stray dogs in his earlier years.

Based on a printed The New Paper clipping from Nov. 24, 2009, the then 70-year-old Lee Kwang Min spent at least S$3,000 a month on stray dogs, of which half was used to rent shophouse rooms to shelter them.

The rest of the money was used to spend on dog food, vet fees and travelling costs to feed the strays that he found on the streets.

Back then, he helped at least 200 dogs, mostly mongrels.

The article mentioned that he had been doing so since 1990.

According to the article, he used to make about S$100 a day selling Singapore Sweep tickets and religious amulets.

He has also apparently spent his life savings to help the dogs.

Chased out by landlord

Tan has been with the leashed dog for the past 10 years.

He explained that the leash was kept short as he's afraid that the dog might run away and meet with an accident.

In an update, it was revealed that the man initially rented a storeroom to house the dog along with some boxes.

However, the landlord has reportedly chased him out.

The dog was noted to be limping, and may have a lump on his body.

Despite the circumstances, the man does not want to give up on the dog unless he gets to see where the dog goes to.

"In short he wants to go into the house to make sure that the dog settles down and probably be granted visitation rights."

CDAS is appealing for solutions from its readers.

Here's the full post:

