Dee Kosh’s friend & fellow YouTuber Ben Tang disappointed, asks for people to be reasonable

Tang also claimed he has been the subject of insults and inappropriate comments since then.

Tanya Ong | August 19, 2020, 10:38 PM

Local YouTuber and influencer Ben Tang, who has been a constant feature in Dee Kosh's videos, has spoken out about the saga.

What has happened so far?

In the past week, local YouTuber and radio DJ Dee Kosh has been accused of sexual harassment by several different people, some of them young men.

Dee Kosh initially denied all allegations made against him, but released a public apology on the night of Aug. 17.

Following this saga, several local influencers have directly or indirectly shared their views on the matter.

"Disappointed"

In a statement posted to Instagram on Aug. 19, Tang expressed his disappointment by some of the issues uncovered in the saga.

Tang said he "does not condone his actions" and hopes that Dee Kosh will learn from this.

He also said he understands that some people may be angry and frustrated by the whole incident.

However, he also claimed that he has been the subject of insults and inappropriate comments following the saga, and said "there is no need to be unreasonable and target your hate at the rest of the talents".

Clarifications

In his statement, he also took the opportunity to clarify certain things, such as the circulating photos of him with the character "Xiaotina", played by Dee Kosh, in "various stages of staged intimacy".

The photos were from a separate Instagram account, @xiaotina.riawarna, which has since been deactivated.

Tang explained that the photos were staged as part of an ongoing fictional plot, and not "forced upon him".

Tang said he has worked with Dee Kosh for around six years, and during this time, their relationship has been "strictly professional".

He denied getting paid for any sexual favours, and clarified that they never had a sexual relationship.

The full statement:

Ben Tang/IG

Ben Tang/IG

Ben Tang/IG

Ben Tang/IG

Here's his Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram

My Statement.

A post shared by ⒷⓔⓝⓉⓐⓝⓖ (@bentanggg) on

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedinMothership Linkedin

Top photo via Ben Tang/IG.

