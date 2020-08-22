Back

Bangladeshi man caught trying to leave S'pore illegally by swimming to M'sia

Investigations are ongoing.

Zhangxin Zheng | August 22, 2020, 10:59 AM

The officers at Woodlands Checkpoint found a Bangladeshi man trying to swim towards Malaysia on Aug. 18.

According to a post on the Immigration and Checkpoint Authority's (ICA) Facebook page, the 35-year-old who tried leaving Singapore illegally is under investigation for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

ICA said that it takes a serious view of attempts to enter or depart Singapore illegally.

Under the Immigration Act (Cap 133), the penalty for illegal departure is a fine of up to S$2,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Trying to enter Singapore illegally carries a penalty of a jail term of up to six months and a minimum three strokes of the cane.

Top image by ICA and Andrew Koay

