Australian man saves wife by repeatedly punching great white shark

A man from New South Wales (NSW), Australia punched a great white shark repeatedly after it bit his wife's leg.

Shark 2m-3m metres long

Mark Rapley was surfing with his wife, Chantelle Doyle, at Port Macquarie’s Shelly Beach at about 9:30am on Aug. 15 when a shark attacked her right leg, according to news.com.au.

Rapley then repeatedly punched the shark until it let go of Doyle's leg.

He and other beachgoers subsequently helped Doyle up the beach where an ambulance was waiting, reported Australian media 9News.

The shark responsible for the incident has been identified as a juvenile great white about two to three metres long.

Had to undergo surgery

In a statement by NSW police, they said that paramedics had treated Doyle at the scene for her leg injuries.

She was then transferred to Port Macquarie Hospital in a stable condition, but was later airlifted to John Hunter Hospital where she underwent surgery.

news.com.au reported that Doyle was in a stable condition on Sunday (Aug. 16) morning.

The police statement added:

"Police were told the woman and a man were surfing when she was bitten on the right calf then the back of her thigh. Her companion was forced to punch the fish until it let go."

Beaches in the area were closed for 24 hours

The beaches in the area, including Shelly Beach, Main Beach, Towns Beach, Tacking Point and Nobbys Beach, were closed for the following 24 hours.

CEO of Surf Life Saving NSW, Steven Pearce, said, in response to the incident:

"Our thoughts are with the young lady who was injured in the shark attack this morning. And we’d like to praise her fellow surfers who came to her aid so quickly. Our lifesavers and lifeguards moved quickly to close beaches in the area and are now working closely with the NSW Department of Primary Industries to monitor the area to ensure there are no longer sharks in the vicinity."

Top image by Alex Steyn via Unsplash, for illustration purposes only.