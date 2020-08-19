Back

93 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Aug. 19, 2 community cases

More details will be shared this evening.

Siti Hawa | August 19, 2020, 03:35 PM

Events

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminary confirmed an additional 93 cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Aug. 19.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases to 56,031.

The vast majority of the cases are work permit holders who are currently under quarantine.

There are two case in the community, both of which are Work Pass holders.

There are also six imported cases, all of whom were placed on Stay-Home Notice.

Daily cases in August

Here are the daily case numbers for the month of August so far:

Aug. 1: 307

Aug. 2: 313

Aug. 3: 226

Aug. 4: 295

Aug. 5: 908

Aug. 6: 301

Aug. 7: 242

Aug. 8: 132

Aug. 9: 175

Aug. 10: 188

Aug. 11: 61

Aug. 12: 42

Aug. 13: 102

Aug. 14: 83

Aug. 15: 81

Aug. 16: 86

Aug. 17: 91

Aug. 18: 100

Aug. 19: 93

Top photo via NUH on Facebook.

