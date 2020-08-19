93 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Aug. 19, 2 community cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminary confirmed an additional 93 cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Aug. 19.
This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases to 56,031.
The vast majority of the cases are work permit holders who are currently under quarantine.
There are two case in the community, both of which are Work Pass holders.
There are also six imported cases, all of whom were placed on Stay-Home Notice.
Daily cases in August
Here are the daily case numbers for the month of August so far:
Aug. 1: 307
Aug. 2: 313
Aug. 3: 226
Aug. 4: 295
Aug. 5: 908
Aug. 6: 301
Aug. 7: 242
Aug. 8: 132
Aug. 9: 175
Aug. 10: 188
Aug. 11: 61
Aug. 12: 42
Aug. 13: 102
Aug. 14: 83
Aug. 15: 81
Aug. 16: 86
Aug. 17: 91
Aug. 18: 100
Aug. 19: 93
