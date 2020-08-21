117 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Aug. 21 with 6 cases in community

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 117 more cases of Covid-19 infections in Singapore as of 12pm on Aug. 21.
This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases to 56,216.
There are six new community cases, of which three are Singaporeans or Permanent Residents and three are Work Pass holders.
In addition there are 13 imported cases.
They were all placed on Stay-Home Notices upon their arrival in Singapore.
More updates will be given by MOH in the evening.
Daily cases in August
Here are the daily case numbers for the month of August so far:
Aug. 1: 307
Aug. 2: 313
Aug. 3: 226
Aug. 4: 295
Aug. 5: 908
Aug. 6: 301
Aug. 7: 242
Aug. 8: 132
Aug. 9: 175
Aug. 10: 188
Aug. 11: 61
Aug. 12: 42
Aug. 13: 102
Aug. 14: 83
Aug. 15: 81
Aug. 16: 86
Aug. 17: 91
Aug. 18: 100
Aug. 19: 93
Aug. 20: 68
Aug. 21: 117
