117 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Aug. 21 with 6 cases in community

Singapore has now reported a total of 56,216 cases of Covid-19.

Andrew Koay | August 21, 2020, 04:39 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 117 more cases of Covid-19 infections in Singapore as of 12pm on Aug. 21.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases to 56,216.

There are six new community cases, of which three are Singaporeans or Permanent Residents and three are Work Pass holders.

In addition there are 13 imported cases.

They were all placed on Stay-Home Notices upon their arrival in Singapore.

More updates will be given by MOH in the evening.

Daily cases in August

Here are the daily case numbers for the month of August so far:

Aug. 1: 307

Aug. 2: 313

Aug. 3: 226

Aug. 4: 295

Aug. 5: 908

Aug. 6: 301

Aug. 7: 242

Aug. 8: 132

Aug. 9: 175

Aug. 10: 188

Aug. 11: 61

Aug. 12: 42

Aug. 13: 102

Aug. 14: 83

Aug. 15: 81

Aug. 16: 86

Aug. 17: 91

Aug. 18: 100

Aug. 19: 93

Aug. 20: 68

Aug. 21: 117

Top image via NUHS/Facebook

