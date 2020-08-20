No new community cases reported on Aug. 20, additional 68 Covid-19 cases in total

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminary confirmed an additional 68 cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Aug. 20.
This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases to 56,099.
There are no new community cases. Two of the new cases are imported cases.
More updates will be given by MOH in the evening.
Daily cases in August
Here are the daily case numbers for the month of August so far:
Aug. 1: 307
Aug. 2: 313
Aug. 3: 226
Aug. 4: 295
Aug. 5: 908
Aug. 6: 301
Aug. 7: 242
Aug. 8: 132
Aug. 9: 175
Aug. 10: 188
Aug. 11: 61
Aug. 12: 42
Aug. 13: 102
Aug. 14: 83
Aug. 15: 81
Aug. 16: 86
Aug. 17: 91
Aug. 18: 100
Aug. 19: 93
Aug. 20: 68
Top image from NUH on Facebook.
