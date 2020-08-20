Back

No new community cases reported on Aug. 20, additional 68 Covid-19 cases in total

Further updates will be shared in the evening.

Darryl Laiu | August 20, 2020, 03:43 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminary confirmed an additional 68 cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Aug. 20.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases to 56,099.

There are no new community cases. Two of the new cases are imported cases.

Daily cases in August

Here are the daily case numbers for the month of August so far:

Aug. 1: 307

Aug. 2: 313

Aug. 3: 226

Aug. 4: 295

Aug. 5: 908

Aug. 6: 301

Aug. 7: 242

Aug. 8: 132

Aug. 9: 175

Aug. 10: 188

Aug. 11: 61

Aug. 12: 42

Aug. 13: 102

Aug. 14: 83

Aug. 15: 81

Aug. 16: 86

Aug. 17: 91

Aug. 18: 100

Aug. 19: 93

Aug. 20: 68

