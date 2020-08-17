91 Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Aug. 17, no community cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional x cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Monday, Aug. 17.
This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore to 55,838.
The vast majority of the cases are work permit holders who are currently under quarantine.
There are no cases in the community.
There are also six imported cases, all of whom were placed on Stay-Home Notice in Singapore.
Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.
Daily cases in August
Here are the daily case numbers for the month of August so far:
Aug. 1: 307
Aug. 2: 313
Aug. 3: 226
Aug. 4: 295
Aug. 5: 908
Aug. 6: 301
Aug. 7: 242
Aug. 8: 132
Aug. 9: 175
Aug. 10: 188
Aug. 11: 61
Aug. 12: 42
Aug. 13: 102
Aug. 14: 83
Aug. 15: 81
Aug. 16: 86
Aug. 17: 91
Top image from JurongHealth Campus/Facebook
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.