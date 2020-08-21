S'pore man, 20, arrested for allegedly using weapon to cause harm to a person in Ang Mo Kio

An alleged altercation that started on a bus ride in Singapore has ended with a 20-year-old arrested on suspicion of causing injuries with a weapon.

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the man was arrested on Aug. 21.

He is believed to have been involved in an Aug. 20 incident, wherein police found a victim with several injuries at a bus stop along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1.

The victim was conscious and subsequently brought to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Investigations and ground enquiries by officers from the Ang Mo Kio Division established the identity of the perpetrator, a 20-year-old man.

In a statement, the SPF thanked members of the public for their help in providing "valuable information which aided investigations and contributed to the arrest".

So far, investigations have revealed that the victim and the alleged assailant did not know each other prior to the incident.

The 20-year-old man will be charged in court on Aug. 22 with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon.

If found guilty, he could face up to seven years in prison, a fine, canning, or any combination of these punishments.

