Back

S'pore man, 20, arrested for allegedly using weapon to cause harm to a person in Ang Mo Kio

A victim was found conscious with several injuries at an Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 bus stop.

Andrew Koay | August 21, 2020, 03:16 PM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

An alleged altercation that started on a bus ride in Singapore has ended with a 20-year-old arrested on suspicion of causing injuries with a weapon.

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the man was arrested on Aug. 21.

He is believed to have been involved in an Aug. 20 incident, wherein police found a victim with several injuries at a bus stop along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1.

The victim was conscious and subsequently brought to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Investigations and ground enquiries by officers from the Ang Mo Kio Division established the identity of the perpetrator, a 20-year-old man.

In a statement, the SPF thanked members of the public for their help in providing "valuable information which aided investigations and contributed to the arrest".

So far, investigations have revealed that the victim and the alleged assailant did not know each other prior to the incident.

The 20-year-old man will be charged in court on Aug. 22 with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon.

If found guilty, he could face up to seven years in prison, a fine, canning, or any combination of these punishments.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image from Google Maps

'Ice Dog', ice cream in hot dog buns selling in IKEA Taiwan & China

There's also mango ice cream in IKEA Taiwan.

August 21, 2020, 03:36 PM

JJ Lin spotted driving Tesla to neighbourhood shop in Taiwan, takes photo with young fan

Not so casual ride.

August 21, 2020, 03:27 PM

Tangs allows all front-line employees to wear religious headgear with immediate effect

Tangs' corporate and back-of-house colleagues are already allowed to wear religious headgear.

August 21, 2020, 03:24 PM

4 people suffer skin irritations after visiting Sentosa beaches, NEA issues hygiene advisory

Don't go swimming if you have an open wound.

August 21, 2020, 02:33 PM

Man surrounded by 5 police officers at Esplanade Drive, gets tased, punches officer & flees

Four officers gave chase.

August 21, 2020, 02:14 PM

Top China diplomat's S'pore visit is Heng Swee Keat's first meeting with foreign leader since Covid-19 outbreak

Singapore and China mark 30 years of diplomatic relations this year.

August 21, 2020, 02:06 PM

S'pore caned British DJ-drug trafficker 24 times at one go in Changi Prison, his family anguished: Daily Mail

Irony, as caning in Singapore a British colonial legacy.

August 21, 2020, 01:21 PM

Newly opened Sengkang coffeeshop removes outdoor tables, visibly empty after video of large crowd went viral

Many without masks too.

August 21, 2020, 01:16 PM

Upcoming Sun Wukong RPG by Chinese game developer looks gorgeous

Can see every strand of hair from the Monkey King.

August 21, 2020, 01:07 PM

Hundreds of Nara deer congregate for mysterious evening gatherings in the park

Bizarre behaviour.

August 21, 2020, 12:52 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.