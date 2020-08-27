Back

Black truffle musang king snowskin mooncakes here again so you can have a great life despite Covid-19

Taste the passion for life.

Melanie Lim | Sponsored | August 27, 2020, 07:27 PM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

Mid-Autumn festival is less than two months away and mooncake brands are pulling out all the stops.

If you're thinking of trying something new and more luxurious this year, you've come to the right article.

Local truffle chips brand Aroma Truffle & Co. have recently launched what they claim to be the world's strongest truffle mooncake in two variations:

  1. Black Charcoal Musang King

  2. Butterfly Pea Musang King

Made with a combination of high quality Italian black winter truffles and tasty Musang King from Raub, Pahang, here's why these mooncakes will make you swoon from first bite to last.

Black Charcoal Musang King Mooncake

A modern twist to traditional durian mooncakes, the Black Charcoal Musang King Mooncake is made with truffle-infused snowskin that is coloured with black charcoal powder and edible gold dust.

We enjoyed how the mooncake's core was generously filled with smooth and creamy durian meat, combining the fruit's sweet, yet mildly bitter taste with the snowskin's strong truffle aroma.

If you're a durian or truffle lover, you'll definitely get a kick out of this.

We'd also recommend waiting at least 10 to 15 minutes before consumption, as this will give the mooncake time to soften out of the freezer.

Butterfly Pea Musang King Mooncake

On the other hand, the Butterfly Pea Musang King Mooncake contains an equally oozy core that is infused with both Musang King durian meat and premium black winter truffle from Spoleto, Italy.

We loved how the two flavours distinctly complemented each other, resulting in a rich and complex blend that left us wanting more.

If you're wondering, the mooncake's blue snow skin appearance comes from the natural colour of the Butterfly Blue Pea flower. This is also why the mooncake has a mild floral fragrance to it.

How to order

These mooncakes are now available for purchase at the following locations:

  • Jewel Changi Airport

  • Plaza Singapura

  • Bugis Plus

  • Chinatown Point

  • Westgate

  • Shopee eMart

  • Lazada

Early bird prices start from S$78 (usual price: S$88) for a Regular Bundle containing one box of four mooncakes in any of these variations:

  • Four Black Charcoal Musang King mooncakes

  • Four Butterfly Pea Musang King mooncakes

  • Two Black Charcoal Musang King and Two Butterfly Pea Musang King mooncakes

If you'd like to get some truffle chips with your mooncakes, you can also opt for the:

  • Fortune Bundle: one box of four mooncakes and two packets of truffle chips for S$88 (usual price: S$108) or

  • Harmony Bundle: one box of four mooncakes and four packets of truffle chips for S$98 (usual price: S$128)

Do note that the truffle chips come in three flavours: original, parmesan and honey dijon (usual price: S$10 each).

This sponsored article by Aroma Truffle & Co. let this writer eat some seriously delicious mooncakes for free.

Top image via Aroma Truffle & Co.

New Zealand PM says mosque gunman deserves 'complete and utter silence' punishment

The NZ leader has been praised for expressing her empathy during a national tragedy.

August 27, 2020, 06:47 PM

9 months probation for 2 teens who swiped drinks off NTUC FairPrice shelf & put them back

A few seconds on Instagram, nine months of probation.

August 27, 2020, 06:22 PM

BreadTalk S'pore opens new concept store with speciality soy drinks in 10 flavours, prices from S$2.60

It will open at Wheelock Place on Aug. 28.

August 27, 2020, 06:21 PM

Someone paid 'To Catch a Predator' host Chris Hansen S$68 to warn Dee Kosh

'Don't engage in the kind of behaviour that could lead you to meet me in a dark kitchen someplace. Nobody wants that.'

August 27, 2020, 06:18 PM

'Save Musang King': Unlicensed durian farmers in M'sia protest controversial farm legalisation scheme

Musang King durian supplies could be affected due to the scheme being implemented.

August 27, 2020, 06:09 PM

Minimum qualifying salary for EP to be raised to S$4,500 from Sep. 1, 2020: Josephine Teo

The minimum EP salary requirement for the financial services sector will subsequently be hiked to S$5,000.

August 27, 2020, 06:00 PM

S'pore working towards being a sustainable and inclusive global hub: Addenda to President's Address

Singapore will push to be greener and more sustainable.

August 27, 2020, 05:43 PM

S'pore government lays out plans to tackle climate change, thrive sustainably in post-Covid future

Climate change and rising sea levels are some of the most imminent threats Singapore faces.

August 27, 2020, 05:31 PM

Covid-19 presents challenge to S'pore's domestic & international security: Addenda to President's Address

Ministries related to Singapore's security spoke on how they planned to respond to Covid-19

August 27, 2020, 05:30 PM

MHA's Safe Travel Office will be 'single touchpoint' for all travellers: Addenda to the President's Address

The Safe Travel Office will operate under the ICA.

August 27, 2020, 05:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.