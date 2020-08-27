Black truffle musang king snowskin mooncakes here again so you can have a great life despite Covid-19

Mid-Autumn festival is less than two months away and mooncake brands are pulling out all the stops.

If you're thinking of trying something new and more luxurious this year, you've come to the right article.

Local truffle chips brand Aroma Truffle & Co. have recently launched what they claim to be the world's strongest truffle mooncake in two variations:

Black Charcoal Musang King Butterfly Pea Musang King

Made with a combination of high quality Italian black winter truffles and tasty Musang King from Raub, Pahang, here's why these mooncakes will make you swoon from first bite to last.

Black Charcoal Musang King Mooncake

A modern twist to traditional durian mooncakes, the Black Charcoal Musang King Mooncake is made with truffle-infused snowskin that is coloured with black charcoal powder and edible gold dust.

We enjoyed how the mooncake's core was generously filled with smooth and creamy durian meat, combining the fruit's sweet, yet mildly bitter taste with the snowskin's strong truffle aroma.

If you're a durian or truffle lover, you'll definitely get a kick out of this.

We'd also recommend waiting at least 10 to 15 minutes before consumption, as this will give the mooncake time to soften out of the freezer.

Butterfly Pea Musang King Mooncake

On the other hand, the Butterfly Pea Musang King Mooncake contains an equally oozy core that is infused with both Musang King durian meat and premium black winter truffle from Spoleto, Italy.

We loved how the two flavours distinctly complemented each other, resulting in a rich and complex blend that left us wanting more.

If you're wondering, the mooncake's blue snow skin appearance comes from the natural colour of the Butterfly Blue Pea flower. This is also why the mooncake has a mild floral fragrance to it.

How to order

These mooncakes are now available for purchase at the following locations:

Jewel Changi Airport

Plaza Singapura

Bugis Plus

Chinatown Point

Westgate

Shopee eMart

Lazada

Early bird prices start from S$78 (usual price: S$88) for a Regular Bundle containing one box of four mooncakes in any of these variations:

Four Black Charcoal Musang King mooncakes

Four Butterfly Pea Musang King mooncakes

Two Black Charcoal Musang King and Two Butterfly Pea Musang King mooncakes

If you'd like to get some truffle chips with your mooncakes, you can also opt for the:

Fortune Bundle: one box of four mooncakes and two packets of truffle chips for S$88 (usual price: S$108) or

Harmony Bundle: one box of four mooncakes and four packets of truffle chips for S$98 (usual price: S$128)

Do note that the truffle chips come in three flavours: original, parmesan and honey dijon (usual price: S$10 each).

This sponsored article by Aroma Truffle & Co. let this writer eat some seriously delicious mooncakes for free.

Top image via Aroma Truffle & Co.