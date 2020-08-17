Air India reportedly fires 48 pilots overnight with some pilots continuing to fly after termination

India's flag carrier Air India reportedly fired 48 of its pilots on Thursday (Aug. 13), citing financial constraints and the impact of Covid-19 on the airline.

However, according to India Today, some of these sacked pilots continued to fly on Friday (Aug. 14), not knowing that their services have already been terminated.

Pilots operating flights were no longer Air India employees

India Today reported that these 48 pilots resigned last year, as far back as July 2019, but withdrew their resignations within the six months notice period, according to Air India's rules.

The withdrawal of their resignations was reportedly accepted earlier, only to be revoked suddenly on Aug. 13.

The Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) has hit back against Air India's decision, seeking "urgent intervention against illegal termination of pilots".

What's happening? Around 50 of our pilots have been terminated overnight unceremoniously without proper procedure being followed. A rude shock for those who served the nation in this pandemic putting the nation first. @airindiain @MoCA_GoI @HardeepSPuri @GuildPilots #notfairai pic.twitter.com/iD2f79LHAx — Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (@PilotsIndian) August 14, 2020

The organisation also revealed that a particular pilot was made to operate an Air India flight between New Delhi and Bangalore on Aug. 14, a day after the pilots were served termination letters, and questioned the decision.

"In this case, were the crew, passengers and aircraft insurance valid? The pilots who operated these flights were not technically employees of Air India from the close of office on Aug. 13, 2020. This is a violation of comical proportion, not to mention a grave flight safety hazard. What would have been the mental state of these pilots after knowing their services were terminated?" said the ICPA in a letter to Air India's Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Bansal.

Air India previously promised not to lay off any employees

Air India recently promised on July 23 that no employee will be laid off, unlike other airlines in India.

Recent decisions of AirIndia Board regarding rationalization of staff cost were reviewed in a meeting at @MoCA_goi this evening.The meeting reiterated that unlike other carriers which have laid off large number of their employees,no employee of AirIndia will be laid off. (1/3) — Air India (@airindiain) July 23, 2020

However, according to Business Today, the airline had announced a reduction in the allowances of its employees on July 22.

Those with a monthly gross salary of more than Rs 25,000 (S$457) would have their salary reduced by up to 50 per cent.

However, the airline said that there would be no reduction in the basic pay, dearness allowance and house rent allowance, and that the "rationalisation of allowances" had to be implemented due to the effects of Covid-19 on the airline.

According to Air India, as domestic and international operations expand to reach "pre-Covid levels", and as the financial position of the airline improves, the rationalisation of allowances will be reviewed.

Air India has made a statement regarding the firing claims, as published by The Hindu.

"The fact of the matter is that these pilots (57 in number), seeking greener pastures, had resigned from the services of Air India citing financial constraints.

The pilots include permanent and contractual ones. Some of the pilots later on had withdrawn their resignations.

Air India no longer requires the services of these pilots and has now accepted their resignations. Moreover, some of these pilots (14) have filed Writ Petitions before Delhi High Court seeking a direction to Air India to accept the withdrawal of their resignations. This matter is subjudice."

