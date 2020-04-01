fbpx

S’pore employers who don’t let employees work from home can be fined S$10,000, jailed 6 months

Employees who show up sick will also be punished.

Belmont Lay | April 2, 05:17 pm

Employers in Singapore that do not allow employees to work from home when it is possible to do so could be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

These same penalties could also be slapped on a slew of other work place violations that have been introduced to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

These include workers who still enter a workplace even though they are unwell, as well as employers that do not implement safe distancing measures at the workplace or fail to cancel events that are not critical to their operations.

The updates to the Infectious Diseases Act were published in the Government Gazette on April 1, 2020.

Telecommuting

Making telecommuting the default way to work is to urge employers to stop unnecessary interaction among workers as much as possible.

The Act now states that employers must direct their workers to work from home during this control period, and to provide the facilities necessary for workers to work from home, unless it is not reasonably practicable for them to do so.

Safe distancing

Employers must also segregate employees to minimise physical interaction, staggering start and end times, and ensuring there is a distance of at least 1 metre between any two individuals at the workplace.

These arrangements and measures taken must also be communicated to the employees.

Cancel or postpone events

Unless the event is critical to the company’s operations or it is a training or educational activity, employers must postpone or cancel any events that would involve interactions among the workers, or between the workers and other parties.

Workers’ obligations

Employees who are feeling unwell or showing symptoms must report immediately to the employer.

Workers and other individuals should also refrain from entering any workplace if they are unwell.

They must also comply with all the precautionary measures that have to be taken by the employers during this outbreak.

Safety measures

The updated Act also states that occupiers of workplaces must take these precautionary measures during the control period, such as allowing natural ventilation in the workplace, obtain and keep the contact of every individual entering the workplace, and refuse entry to those who are unwell or refuses to comply.

Top photo via Pixabay

