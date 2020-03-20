Channel 8 celebrities share embarrassing photos on Instagram for ‘Until Tomorrow’ challenge

A new challenge has emerged — the “Until Tomorrow” challenge

Embarrassing photo on Instagram

The trend, essentially, requires one to upload an embarrassing picture of themselves to Instagram with a very simple caption: Until tomorrow.

But there’s a catch.

If you’ve reacted with a “like” on the embarrassing photo, the person who posted the picture will send you this direct message:

The good thing is that the embarrassing photo can be removed after 24 hours.

The trend has gone viral with over 2.2 million #untiltomorrow tags on Instagram.

Singaporeans jumping on bandwagon

And it seems like the trend has arrived in Singapore.

Local celebrities like Romeo Tan and Ya Hui have taken part in the challenge.

Here are some of their submissions:

Lee Teng’s submission just looks like a regular photo though.

Our winner? Jeremy Chan.

Chan under less incriminating circumstances:

Top photo from @yahuiuh and @romeotan on Instagram.