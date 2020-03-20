fbpx

Back

Channel 8 celebrities share embarrassing photos on Instagram for ‘Until Tomorrow’ challenge

That's us every day.

Mabel Wong |Fasiha Nazren | April 2, 10:54 am

Events

Share

A new challenge has emerged — the “Until Tomorrow” challenge

Embarrassing photo on Instagram

The trend, essentially, requires one to upload an embarrassing picture of themselves to Instagram with a very simple caption: Until tomorrow.

But there’s a catch.

If you’ve reacted with a “like” on the embarrassing photo, the person who posted the picture will send you this direct message:

Screenshot via Mabel Wong.

The good thing is that the embarrassing photo can be removed after 24 hours.

The trend has gone viral with over 2.2 million #untiltomorrow tags on Instagram.

Singaporeans jumping on bandwagon

And it seems like the trend has arrived in Singapore.

Local celebrities like Romeo Tan and Ya Hui have taken part in the challenge.

Here are some of their submissions:

View this post on Instagram

until tomorrow #untiltomorrow

A post shared by R O M E O T A N (@romeotan) on

View this post on Instagram

Until tomorrow…

A post shared by Ya Hui 雅慧 (@yahuiyh) on

Lee Teng’s submission just looks like a regular photo though.

View this post on Instagram

untill tomorrow…

A post shared by 刘子绚 jesseca liu (@jesssseca) on

View this post on Instagram

#untiltomorrow ok shut up and goodbye! 😒

A post shared by Gerald Koh (@geraldkoh987) on

Our winner? Jeremy Chan.

View this post on Instagram

Untill tomorrow.

A post shared by 田铭耀 Jeremy Chan (@jeremychanmy) on

Chan under less incriminating circumstances:

Top photo from @yahuiuh and @romeotan on Instagram.

About Mabel Wong

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Covid-19: People in M'sia & Indonesia dress up as ghosts to scare others into staying home

Big brain energy.

April 2, 10:45 am

MOH reviewing stance on masks, will look at international experience & data

An evolving situation.

April 2, 10:18 am

Covid-19: F&B, retail tenants in S'pore at risk of shutdown as landlords stall over passing on rent rebates

Tenants have been organising themselves according to the malls where they operate, in order to negotiate with landlords.

April 2, 10:02 am

Fourth Covid-19 death in S’pore: Indonesian man, 68, dies from complications after 7 days in ICU

He had been in Indonesia from January 20 to March 16.

April 2, 09:15 am

Palm View Primary School student gets Covid-19 from family member

Speedy recovery to all three patients.

April 2, 03:14 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close