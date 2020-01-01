Tuition fees will not rise for Academic Year 2020 at all 6 autonomous universities: MOE

In line with the one-year deferment of government fee increases announced under the Covid-19 Resilience Budget, all six autonomous universities (AUs) in Singapore will freeze increases in tuition fees for the Academic Year (AY) 2020.

This, according to an announcement from the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Apr. 1, will apply solely to Singapore Citizens who are enrolled in government-subsidised undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

This freeze means that eligible students in the 2020 intake will pay the same fees for their first year of study as the AY2019 intake.

Fees will continue to rise for Singapore Permanent Residents and International Students, however.

The six universities are:

National University of Singapore (NUS) Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Singapore Management University (SMU) Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS)

Undergraduate fees

The universities, together with MOE, will review the annual tuition fees to be paid by this intake for subsequent years ahead of the start of the next academic year in 2021.

Undergraduates from the 2019 intake and earlier are unaffected by the announcement, as a cohort-based fee system ensures that they will continue to pay the same fees conveyed to them during admission, for the remainder of their course.

Singaporean undergraduates enrolled in full-time general courses at SIT and SUSS are also unaffected, as they will have their tuition fees reduced from $8,200 and $7,900 respectively to $7,500 in Academic Year 2020, as announced in August 2019.

Postgraduate fees

Singaporean postgraduates in the 2020 intake will be glad to know that they, too, will pay the same fees for their first year of study as the 2019 intake.

As compared to the fixed annual fees paid by undergraduates, postgraduate tuition fees follow a fee schedule that is set at the year of admission, with pre-planned annual increases for the remaining course duration.

Therefore, the fee schedule for the 2020 intake will similarly be reviewed before the start of the next academic year in 2021.

For postgraduate students from the AY2019 intake or earlier, the pre-planned fee increases for AY2020 will be deferred, and they will continue to pay their fees at the AY2019 rate in 2020.

Details of the specific tuition fees for undergraduate and postgraduate courses at our local universities will be released on their respective websites by April 3, the ministry said.

Universities to continue extending support to students in financial need

MOE also said our universities will be stepping up their efforts to reach out to students in financial need.

Financial support, which is provided through a combination of government assistance and financial aid provided by the AUs, will continue to be extended.

The ministry said that AUs are “key national institutions with a public mission”, and are therefore “committed to ensuring the affordability of higher education for Singaporeans, especially during challenging times”.

MOE also said that it would, together with the AUs, “monitor the situation closely and support our Singaporean students during this challenging time”.

Top image by Pang Yuhao on Unsplash