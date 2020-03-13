Unity Pharmacy at NEX mall closes for deep cleaning after staff diagnosed with Covid-19

Unity Pharmacy has closed its outlet at NEX shopping mall temporarily after a part-time retail assistant was diagnosed with Covid-19.

The employee has since been hospitalised and all other staff who worked in that Serangoon outlet have been put on leave of absence.

According to a press release by Unity Pharmacy, the employee was last at work on Mar. 30 and was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Apr. 1.

“Unity is extending all the necessary assistance to the affected staff and the employee’s family during this time,” said the pharmacy.

The outlet will be closed for two days for deep cleaning and will re-open on Apr. 3.

Unity Pharmacy added that it has put in place “stringent precautionary measures” to ensure a clean environment for staff and shoppers.

These measures include stepping up cleaning regimes for high-touch surfaces, having daily temperature takings, and marking out checkout queues.

Top image via ShopinSG.