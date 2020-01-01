fbpx

SMRT bus captain diagnosed with Covid-19, last operated service 972

He was last at work on Mar. 27, 2020.

Joshua Lee | April 2, 07:07 pm

A SMRT bus captain staff has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Bus captain last drove service 972

According to SMRT Road Holdings President Tan Kian Heong, the bus captain tested positive for Covid-19 on Mar. 31.

He was last at work on Mar. 27 for bus service 972.

The bus captain had his rest day on Mar. 28.

On Mar. 29, he felt unwell and saw a doctor. He visited the same doctor on Mar. 31 and was conveyed to the hospital.

“He is currently warded and in a stable condition. We are closely monitoring his condition and offering assistance to him and his family,” said Tan.

The vehicles and premises that the bus captain had been in contact with have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

SMRT is currently assisting the Ministry of Health (MOH) in the contact tracing process.

Tan added:

“The health and well-being of our commuters and staff are our top priority. We would like to assure commuters that all necessary precautions are being taken to safeguard the well-being of our commuters and staff. SMRT has stepped up its cleaning of high commuter touchpoints in our premises, facilities and vehicles since late January.”

SMRT employees reminded to minimise cross station contact

According to an internal HR circular seen by Mothership, the staff is currently warded and in stable condition.

The circular, which was dated Apr. 1, reminded SMRT employees to take precautionary measures such as practising safe-distancing between colleagues and taking care of one’s personal hygiene.

SMRT Corporation has also instructed its employees to minimise cross-station and zone coverage as much as possible

Top image via Land Transport Guru.

