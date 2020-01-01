Staff infected with Covid-19 worked at research building in S’pore Science Park

On Apr. 1, 2020, Capitaland stated in a circular sent to tenants that a staff working in a research building, The Kendall, at 50 Science Park Road, was infected with Covid-19.

Visited workplace while infected

The company also informed the property management team on Mar. 31 that the staff was present in the building on Mar. 30, one day before they were confirmed with the virus.

It was not stated when the staff learned they had a confirmed case of the virus, or where they are currently being treated.

The name of the company was not specified in the circular.

All common areas have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, according to the building’s management team.

Precautionary measures previously taken, including temperature screening and travel declarations for all tenants and visitors, will continue to be enforced.

Read the full circular here:

Top image via Capitaland