S’pore trio gives out 100 packets of roti prata to foreign workers in Little India

Nice.

Joshua Lee | April 1, 01:52 pm

A trio in Singapore has been lauded for their kindness and generosity.

One of the trio, Kenneth Tien, took to Facebook to document their efforts in giving out roti prata to foreign workers in Little India.

Tien wrote that they were in the vicinity of Little India and decided to show their appreciation for these workers.

He added that they are grateful for the work that these foreign workers do in building Singapore.

“Just by doing a simple deed such as giving food to fill their stomach makes their day. We are grateful for you.”

A passer-by who spotted the trio at Little India told Stomp that they were giving out about 100 to 200 packets of roti prata at around 6pm on Mar. 24.

The trio even offered him a packet.

“They were displaying more kindness than most people,” he told Stomp.

Here are some photos posted by Tien on Facebook:

Credit: Kenneth Tien/Facebook
Credit: Kenneth Tien/Facebook
Credit: Kenneth Tien/Facebook
Credit: Kenneth Tien/Facebook
Credit: Kenneth Tien/Facebook
Credit: Kenneth Tien/Facebook
Credit: Kenneth Tien/Facebook

As of writing time, Tien’s post had received over 700 likes and more than 1000 shares. Many netizens commended the trio’s generosity:

You can read Tien’s Facebook post below:

Top images via Kenneth Tien/Facebook.

