S’pore contributes 30,000 Covid-19 tests, 5 PCR machines & 1,050 PPE sets to Indonesia

Singapore previously contributed supplies to Malaysia and the Philippines.

Sulaiman Daud | April 3, 11:51 pm

Singapore continues to help out her ASEAN neighbours as the region grapples with the outbreak of Covid-19.

On Apr. 3, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement that at the request of the government of Indonesia, Singapore has contributed medical supplies.

To date, Singapore has contributed a total of:

  • 30,000 diagnostic tests.
  • Five Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machines that detect Covid-19.
  • 1,050 sets of personal protective equipment (PPE).
  • 100 viral transport media.
  • Four thermal scanners.

The supplies will be distributed in Jakarta, North Sumatra, and the Riau Islands.

Helping out our neighbours

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesia President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo discussed on Mar. 11 how Singapore and Indonesia could work together to fight the spread of the virus.

Ambassador of Singapore to Indonesia Anil Nayar handed over the latest shipment of items to Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian on April 3, 2020.

Previously, Singapore also donated medical supplies and equipment to Malaysia and the Philippines, as well as China.

Top image from MFA.

