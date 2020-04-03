Next few weeks will be ‘pivotal’ as S’pore battens down to fight Covid-19: PM Lee

On Apr. 3, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong addressed Singapore for the third time on the rapidly evolving Covid-19 situation.

Singapore now has 1,049 confirmed cases, with the past month seeing a tenfold increase.

PM Lee announced “significantly stricter measures” that will apply for one month.

They are:

Closure of most workplaces, except for essential services and key economic sectors. Implementation of full home-based learning in schools and institutes of higher learning (IHLs). Tightened restrictions on movements and gatherings of people.

He added that he decided to speak to Singaporeans directly, to explain why the country needs to make this “major move”.

The next few weeks will be “pivotal” PM Lee added, and the number of cases will likely still increase in the next few days, even with these stepped-up measures.

These can be cases who have already been infected earlier, but have not yet shown symptoms or visited the doctor.

However, if everyone keeps their efforts up, Singapore should be able to bring the numbers down within the few weeks, PM Lee said.

Things will be alright

In addition to explaining the stricter measures, PM Lee also wanted to reassure Singaporeans that things will be alright.

Essential services will continue running, and Singapore has enough food supplies to “last us through this period and beyond”.

Additionally, people will be able to continue shopping at markets and buy food from hawker centres and coffee shops, so there is no need to stock up.

PM Lee also revealed that Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will announce additional support for households and businesses, in addition to the two earlier Budgets.

Legislation will be passed to help business owners and individuals, in terms of rental rebates and contractual obligations.

Singapore can do it

PM Lee thanked the many people, including healthcare workers and contact tracers, for their efforts and sacrifices, and said that all Singaporeans have been enlisted to join them on the frontline.

“It will be a long fight. But if any country can see this through, it is Singapore. We have the resources. We have the determination. We are united. By helping one another through this, we will prevail, and emerge stronger.”

