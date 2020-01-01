fbpx

PM Lee ‘disappointed’ no Geylang Serai bazaar this year, but says cancellation cannot be avoided

Stay at home.

Fasiha Nazren | April 3, 05:09 pm

Events

Just like the other communities, Malay-Muslim community has made some big sacrifices and adapted to changes during the Covid-19 period, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

He mentioned this during his speech earlier today in Malay.

He added that the community understood why mosques are closed and practised the “Mufti Salam”, where one places their hand on their chest to convey his greetings, while others have postponed their wedding during this period.

Upset no bazaar in Geylang Serai

He reiterated that the community had to adapt to changes, especially during the upcoming fasting month and the month of Hari Raya.

“I myself am disappointed that we won’t have a bazaar at Geylang Serai this year, but this is something that cannot be avoided. Thank you for all your cooperation.”

Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar cancelled because of Covid-19

Lee announced added measures including the full home-based learning for schools and that there has to be tighter restrictions on movements and gathering of people.

He said in Malay:

“Before this, we mentioned that people can gather as long as it doesn’t have more than 10 people. Now, however, we want you to stay at home and if possible, avoid gatherings apart from your own close family.

I know this is something that is difficult to do because we all want to interact, talk and be social with our friends and family. I hope you will be patient with whatever we’re implementing and to follow the instructions for your safety and the safety of others as well.”

Top image via screenshot from Prime Minister’s Office Youtube & Fasiha Nazren.

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

