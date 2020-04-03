214,000 people watched PM Lee’s third Covid-19 address on Facebook Live

Anxiety is in the air in Singapore as some 214,000 people tuned in to Facebook Live to catch Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong address the nation on April 3, 2020.

The unprecedented large number of viewers who tuned in was due to the sudden announcement that PM Lee was scheduled to speak at 4pm on Friday.

He announced his 4pm national address barely two hours in advance.

It was his third time speaking to Singaporeans directly as the fluid Covid-19 situation has turned another corner.

And the palpable sense that something major was going down sent people to supermarkets, as queues for groceries and everyday items formed at many locations.

Chief among PM Lee’s many messages was that Singapore is heading towards enforcing stricter measures in dealing with the coronavirus spread, as local transmissions have increased.

PM Lee said there will be closure of most workplaces, except for essential services and key economic sectors, implementation of full home-based learning in schools and institutes of higher learning (IHLs), and tightening of restrictions on movements and gatherings of people.

Shortly after his speech, the Singapore public was informed that there are 65 new Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore as of Apr. 3, nine of which are imported.

Prior to PM Lee’s speech starting, some 80,000 people were already tuned in.

His speech was also broadcast on free-to-air television, as it replaced regular programming.

The number of viewers soared as his 24-minute speech proceeded along with more tuning in mid-speech:

In all, PM Lee spoke in English, Malay and Mandarin.

