Protest in Philippines over alleged food shortage, Duterte threatens to shoot those who defy lockdown

According to Duterte, citizens should not intimidate or challenge the government as they would "surely lose".

Melanie Lim | April 2, 04:10 pm

On April 1, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte warned that “troublemakers” and violators of the country’s lockdown measures would be shot dead.

Duterte’s statement came hours after residents in Sitio San Roque, a poor community in Quezon City, near Manila, were arrested for demanding food packs and protesting without a permit.

According to Al-Jazeera, a group staged a protest along a highway near their shanty houses, claiming they have not received food or other relief supplies since the lockdown first began, two weeks ago.

The police urged the residents to return to their homes, but when they refused, the protest was broken up and 20 people were arrested.

City government deny that no food packs have been distributed in Sitio San Roque

On Apr. 1, the Quezon City government said via Facebook that there was a “continuous distribution” of food packs throughout the city.

However, the mayor has instructed city personnel to make a review to ensure that no one has been “inadvertently left out.”

You can see the Facebook post below:

Duterte threatened harsh measures

In his televised address, Duterte addressed “the Left” and warned them not to riot, or he would detain them and release them only when the Covid-19 crisis is over, according to CNN Philippines.

He also said that he would not hesitate to order the police and military to arrest and shoot “troublemakers” who stir up public opinion against the government, reported Rappler.

According to Duterte, citizens should not intimidate or challenge the government as they would “surely lose”.

He then told them to wait for government assistance, even if it may be delayed.

During his speech, Duterte also ordered law enforcers to go after those who harass or instigate violent attacks against healthcare workers.

Human rights group speaks out, national police clarifies statement

On April 2, human rights group Amnesty Philippines put out a media statement for Duterte to “immediately cease his dangerous incitement to violence against those critical of the government during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Director Butch Olano also added that “the lives of those most at risk must be considered a priority.”

The Philippine National Police chief has since clarified that Duterte was highlighting the importance and severity of public order, and that nobody would be shot, Reuters reported.

Grandson of Duterte did not follow supermarket safety protocol

Previously, Duterte’s grandson Omar Duterte was accused of refusing to follow safety protocol to enter a supermarket in Davao City, CNN Philippines reported.

Omar supposedly did not get in line for the stringent screening requirements before entering the supermarket.

On March 27, Omar’s father, congressman Pulong Duterte, issued an apology on behalf of Omar.

“This incident is unfortunate given the health emergency that we are facing these days — while most of us are preoccupied with efforts to protect every Dabawenyo, especially our frontliners and government responders and volunteers.

It is with humility that I apologise for the behaviour of Omar and his impertinence shall be dealt with accordingly.”

Omar also took to Facebook to explain that he did not follow the supermarket’s protocol of washing hands before entering the store because he was “already wearing gloves” and had already “followed proper hand hygiene”.

Currently, the Philippines has recorded 96 Covid-19 deaths and over 2,300 confirmed cases.

Image via YouTube

