Parent of preschoolers at Fernvale Link’s My First Skool tests positive for Covid-19

A parent of two students at My First Skool, located at 51 Fernvale Link has tested positive for Covid-19.

Parent last appeared in school at Dec. 2019

A circular addressed to the preschool’s parents and guardians on Apr. 1 revealed that the parent did not have any recent travel history, or had any household members who had travelled overseas in the past months.

The parent’s last appearance at the school was in Dec. 2019.

The other parent however, visited the centre on Mar. 27, 2020 to pick up the two children who are in Nursery class and Kindergarten 2 class.

As part of the preschool’s precautionary measures implemented in March, the second parent did not enter the centre’s premises.

Both children were well when they last attended school on Mar. 27.

Both children and their family members have subsequently been issued quarantine orders by the Ministry of Health upon confirmation of the case.

Centre will be continuing operations

On Mar. 27, the centre had completed its monthly sanitisation of its premises.

Since the confirmed case, the centre has also engaged an NEA-approved vendor to conduct environmental cleaning and disinfection of the school on Apr. 1.

The school’s teachers will also be cleaning the premises, including high-contact surfaces and toys.

My First Skool added that they will continue operations, along with the current enhanced precautionary measures implemented.

Top photo from Google Maps streetview