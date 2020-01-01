ERP charges at all gantries in S’pore will cease from Apr. 6, 2020
LTA is expecting a significant reduction in traffic volume.
On Apr. 4, the Land Transport Authority announced that they will cease ERP charging at all gantries from Monday, Apr. 6.
This is in view of the elevated set of safe distancing measures announced by the Multi-Ministry Taskforce on Apr. 3.
Measures include full home-based learning and the closure of most physical workplaces, from Apr. 7 to May 4.
Previously, LTA had announced a set of reduced ERP charges to be implemented across 96 per cent of ERP gantries across the island.
However, given that they “expect an immediate and significant reduction in traffic volume” given these enhanced measures announced on Apr. 3, ERP charging will be ceased from Apr. 6, at midnight.
LTA said that they will resume ERP charging when the elevated set of safe distancing measures are lifted.
They will also continue to monitor the situation closely.
