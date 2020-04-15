My First Skool at Rivervale Crescent to close from April 3 to 14 after staff tests positive for Covid-19

The My First Skool centre located at 49 Rivervale Crescent will be temporarily closed from April 3 to 14, 2020.

Teaching staff tested positive for Covid-19 on April 2

This is an added precautionary measure, after the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) was informed that a teaching staff at the preschool centre had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 2.

According to an ECDA spokesperson, the staff member was last in the centre on March 31.

The length of the closure will therefore cover the 14-day incubation period.

All affected staff and children will be placed on a Leave of Absence (LOA) during the closure period.

Barring any new developments, the centre will resume programmes on April 15, 2020. Contact tracing is ongoing.

Previously on April 1, a parent of two students at My First Skool located at 51 Fernvale Link had tested positive for Covid-19.

Centre will conduct thorough cleaning and disinfection, continue precautionary measures

The centre will conduct a thorough cleaning and disinfection of the preschool premises and is closely monitoring its staff and parents on the health of their children.

This is in addition to earlier precautionary measures that were implemented in accordance to MOH’s and ECDA’s guidelines.

These include restriction of visitors, suspension of large group and communal activities as well as excursions and field trips, health checks and stepped up temperature screening for all children and staff.

Top image from My First Skool FB page and ECDA website.