fbpx

Back

My First Skool at Rivervale Crescent to close from April 3 to 14 after staff tests positive for Covid-19

Staff and children are to be placed on a Leave of Absence.

Melanie Lim | April 2, 11:38 pm

Events

Share

The My First Skool centre located at 49 Rivervale Crescent will be temporarily closed from April 3 to 14, 2020.

Teaching staff tested positive for Covid-19 on April 2

This is an added precautionary measure, after the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) was informed that a teaching staff at the preschool centre had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 2.

According to an ECDA spokesperson, the staff member was last in the centre on March 31.

The length of the closure will therefore cover the 14-day incubation period.

All affected staff and children will be placed on a Leave of Absence (LOA) during the closure period.

Barring any new developments, the centre will resume programmes on April 15, 2020. Contact tracing is ongoing.

Previously on April 1, a parent of two students at My First Skool located at 51 Fernvale Link had tested positive for Covid-19.

Centre will conduct thorough cleaning and disinfection, continue precautionary measures

The centre will conduct a thorough cleaning and disinfection of the preschool premises and is closely monitoring its staff and parents on the health of their children.

This is in addition to earlier precautionary measures that were implemented in accordance to MOH’s and ECDA’s guidelines.

These include restriction of visitors, suspension of large group and communal activities as well as excursions and field trips, health checks and stepped up temperature screening for all children and staff.

Related article:

Parent of preschoolers at Fernvale Link’s My First Skool tests positive for Covid-19

Top image from My First Skool FB page and ECDA website.

About Melanie Lim

Melanie likes taking and editing photos for Instagram.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

BBT university in Japan has graduates attend ceremony via robots in light of Covid-19

Brilliant.

April 2, 11:35 pm

S Iswaran: Contract worker for SingPost felt 'unwell but still came to work'

He said such behaviour "underscores the importance of staying at home and avoiding social interactions if unwell".

April 2, 10:50 pm

Covid-19: 8 cases linked to new clusters identified at Maxwell MRT construction site, Keppel Shipyard

These were previously local unlinked cases.

April 2, 10:10 pm

2 imported Covid-19 cases from M’sia & India among 11 cases linked to new Mustafa cluster

Maintain a distance while shopping.

April 2, 09:49 pm

Covid-19: 49 new cases, new clusters at Mustafa, Maxwell MRT construction site, Keppel Shipyard

Update on Apr. 2, 2020.

April 2, 09:30 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close