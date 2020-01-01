2 imported Covid-19 cases from M’sia & India among 11 cases linked to new Mustafa cluster

A new Covid-19 cluster of 11 has formed, linked by people who were at Mustafa Centre.

According to a Ministry of Health (MOH) update on Apr. 2, five of the new confirmed cases were associated with the new cluster.

Mustafa Centre linked cases

Case 1001

He is a 65-year-old Singapore citizen.

Case 1015

He is a 41-year-old India citizen who is a Long-Term Pass holder.

Case 1024

He is a 56-year-old Singapore citizen.

Case 1026

She is a 44-year-old Singapore permanent resident.

Case 1046

He is a 56-year-old Singapore permanent resident.

These new cases are linked to previous confirmed cases, Cases 616, 788, 866, 908, 911 and 938.

Imported cases from M’sia, India, linked to Mustafa

Case 616 is 39-year-old Malaysian man who is a Singapore Work Pass Holder.

His case was confirmed on Mar. 25, and he is an imported case.

Case 788 is a 57-year-old female Singapore citizen, who was previously a local unlinked case.

Case 866 is a 52-year-old male Singapore citizen, previously a local unlinked case.

Case 908 is a 36-year-old Bangladeshi man who is a Singapore Work Pass Holder. He is a locally linked case as he is a contact of Case 788.

Case 911 is a 78-year-old male Singapore citizen, who was previously a local unlinked case.

Case 938 is a 64-year-old India citizen. His case was confirmed on Mar. 31, and he is an imported case.

Previously, the popular shopping centre, located near Farrer Park MRT, saw crowds of Singaporeans line up to buy masks and other supplies.

