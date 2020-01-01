fbpx

Covid-19: 65 new cases in S’pore, 17 of which are unlinked

Total 1,114 cases.

Tanya Ong | April 3, 04:55 pm

There are 65 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Singapore as of Apr. 3.

This take the numbers up to 1,114 cases.

Out of the new cases, nine are imported cases. 39 are linked to previous cases. 17 are unlinked cases as of yet.

473 remain in hospital. 25 remain in the ICU.

Earlier on Apr. 3, the fifth death was announced in Singapore.

86-year-old woman from Lee Ah Mooi cluster is 5th Covid-19 death in S’pore

235 have been discharged from acute hospital care, with 401 patients transferred to a community isolation facility or  private hospital that is partnered with MOH.

Top photo via NCID.

