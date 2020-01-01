Covid-19: 65 new cases in S’pore, 17 of which are unlinked

Upsurge
There are 65 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Singapore as of Apr. 3.
This take the numbers up to 1,114 cases.
Out of the new cases, nine are imported cases. 39 are linked to previous cases. 17 are unlinked cases as of yet.
473 remain in hospital. 25 remain in the ICU.
Earlier on Apr. 3, the fifth death was announced in Singapore.
235 have been discharged from acute hospital care, with 401 patients transferred to a community isolation facility or private hospital that is partnered with MOH.
