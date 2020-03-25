fbpx

Back

SPF arrests man linked to S$10.2 million Covid-19-related scam

The SPF Anti-Scam Centre managed to recover more than S$6.4 million with the help of seven local banks.

Jason Fan | April 4, 05:30 pm

Events

Share

On Apr. 4, a 39-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in money laundering offences, linked to a S$10.2 million Covid-19-related scam.

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), through quick intervention and close collaboration with seven local banks, the police’s Anti-Scam Centre managed to recover S$6.4 million of the amount scammed, which is the biggest single recovery since the formation of the centre.

An overseas company was defrauded, with the ill-gotten gains transferred to Singapore

In mid-March 2020, the police was alerted to a case of an overseas pharmaceutical company, which was defrauded of 6.636 million euros (around S$10.2 million) after it tried to purchase surgical masks and hand sanitisers.

The money was transferred to a local bank, but the items were not delivered, and the supplier became uncontactable.

Through investigations, the man who had received the monies was identified by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department, and was arrested on March 25, 2020, after returning from overseas to Singapore.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had acquired the ill-gotten monies and removed part of them out of Singapore.

Investigations against the man are currently ongoing for multiple offences, and the man is liable for a fine not exceeding S$500,000, or to an imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years, or both.

Top image from Unsplash.

About Jason Fan

Jason dreams of visiting every country in the world and not dying in the process.  

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Delayed graduation & hefty costs: S'pore students who returned from exchange early due to Covid-19

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

April 4, 04:43 pm

Covid-19: At least 300 SIA cabin crew will help fill manpower gap in S'pore hospitals

They will be deployed to low-risk wards.

April 4, 04:20 pm

Sembawang sisters, aged 11 & 12, write heartwarming note to cheer on pest control workers

Awwwww.

April 4, 04:13 pm

These SAF personnel make 2,000 calls a day to contact trace & check those on SHN

Stories of Us: We speak to the soldiers, non-uniformed officers, and volunteers who are behind the SAF's operations against Covid-19.

April 4, 04:04 pm

57 people at illegal car race in Tuas investigated for breaching safe distancing law

The Traffic Police is aware of an online invitation asking vehicle owners to congregate this weekend.

April 4, 03:35 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close