fbpx

Back

M’sian man, 69, can sometimes only afford rice with salt, eats bread dipped in water 3 times a day during lockdown

Heartbreaking.

Nyi Nyi Thet | April 2, 11:59 am

Events

Share

A Harian Metro article on April 1, 2020, featuring a man in Kuala Krau, Kampung Nelayan, has highlighted the tough situation some Malaysians are facing while in the midst of a lockdown.

The article featured 69-year-old Saat Tapah, who lives by himself in a house in Kuala Krau.

His house appears to be in bad shape.

Image from Kerian Infozone FB
Image from Kerian Infozone FB
Image from Kerian Infozone FB

According to the article, the man was actually a fisherman but due to health issues and an advanced age, have not been able to carry on that profession. He is separated from his wife and child.

He told Harian Metro that his meals usually consist of rice, a pack for rice lasts Saat one whole month, with a side dish. If there is no side dish, he eats the rice with salt.

The lockdown has resulted in an even tighter meal budget. He is now eating three slices of bread dipped in water, for the entire day. He has one slice for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Sometimes he even has to borrow money from his neighbours to buy bread.

Image from Kerian Infozone FB

According to World of Buzz, the chairman of Parit Buntar Association has provided Saat with cash and “food necessities during a personal meet-up with Saat at his home”.

Image from Kerian Infozone FB

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet likes to read.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

M'sia hawker 'begs' customer to come back for dinner due to poor business after lockdown

There will always be those that slip through the cracks.

April 2, 11:47 am

These 2 S’poreans are obsessed about farming — one even does it from a carpark rooftop in Ang Mo Kio

They both believe that we can and should increase Singapore’s food production.

April 2, 11:10 am

Channel 8 celebrities share embarrassing photos on Instagram for 'Until Tomorrow' challenge

That's us every day.

April 2, 10:54 am

Covid-19: People in M'sia & Indonesia dress up as ghosts to scare others into staying home

Big brain energy.

April 2, 10:45 am

MOH reviewing stance on masks, will look at international experience & data

An evolving situation.

April 2, 10:18 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close