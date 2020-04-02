M’sian man, 69, can sometimes only afford rice with salt, eats bread dipped in water 3 times a day during lockdown

A Harian Metro article on April 1, 2020, featuring a man in Kuala Krau, Kampung Nelayan, has highlighted the tough situation some Malaysians are facing while in the midst of a lockdown.

The article featured 69-year-old Saat Tapah, who lives by himself in a house in Kuala Krau.

His house appears to be in bad shape.

According to the article, the man was actually a fisherman but due to health issues and an advanced age, have not been able to carry on that profession. He is separated from his wife and child.

He told Harian Metro that his meals usually consist of rice, a pack for rice lasts Saat one whole month, with a side dish. If there is no side dish, he eats the rice with salt.

The lockdown has resulted in an even tighter meal budget. He is now eating three slices of bread dipped in water, for the entire day. He has one slice for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Sometimes he even has to borrow money from his neighbours to buy bread.

According to World of Buzz, the chairman of Parit Buntar Association has provided Saat with cash and “food necessities during a personal meet-up with Saat at his home”.



Image from Kerian Infozone FB