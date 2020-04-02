14-year-old in M’sia ventures into jungle after getting bored of lockdown, search & rescue team activated

A 14-year-old Brunei national who lives in a village in Limbang, Serawak decided to embark on a journey into the jungle, after he couldn’t endure staying at home any longer.

However, Mohd Alizam Ali Safari did not return home until almost two days later, reported Harian Metro.

Walked to the jungle with a parang

According to his mother, Alizam had complained about his boredom at around 9am on Tuesday (Mar. 30)

He then walked out of the house with a parang in his hand and ventured into the jungle located at the back of his house.

His pet dog tagged along too.

Later that night, the dog returned home alone.

This lead Alizam’s mother to believe he was missing.

Search and rescue team activated

She then lodged a police report at around 8pm that night, The Star revealed.

The Limbang police then contacted the town’s firefighters for help, who activated a search and rescue operation.

The operation team consisted of 11 searchers, 11 police officers, and seven soldiers.

Several villagers also joined in to help.

Here are some pictures of the operation team in action, posted on Limbang Fire Station’s Facebook page.

The operation continued the next day at 8:18am, as reported by Astro Awani.

The team extended their search radius to some hills near the jungle.

Returned home on Apr. 1

On Wednesday (Apr. 1) night, however, at 8.31pm, Alizam returned home on his own.

The firefighters stated that he is currently in good health.

Top image from Balai Bomba dan Penyelamat Limbang/FB.