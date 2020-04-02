fbpx

Back

14-year-old in M’sia ventures into jungle after getting bored of lockdown, search & rescue team activated

Intense.

Syahindah Ishak | April 2, 07:00 pm

Events

Share

A 14-year-old Brunei national who lives in a village in Limbang, Serawak decided to embark on a journey into the jungle, after he couldn’t endure staying at home any longer.

However, Mohd Alizam Ali Safari did not return home until almost two days later, reported Harian Metro.

Walked to the jungle with a parang

According to his mother, Alizam had complained about his boredom at around 9am on Tuesday (Mar. 30)

He then walked out of the house with a parang in his hand and ventured into the jungle located at the back of his house.

His pet dog tagged along too.

Later that night, the dog returned home alone.

This lead Alizam’s mother to believe he was missing.

Search and rescue team activated

She then lodged a police report at around 8pm that night, The Star revealed.

The Limbang police then contacted the town’s firefighters for help, who activated a search and rescue operation.

The operation team consisted of 11 searchers, 11 police officers, and seven soldiers.

Several villagers also joined in to help.

Here are some pictures of the operation team in action, posted on Limbang Fire Station’s Facebook page.

Image from Balai Bomba dan Penyelamat Limbang/FB.
Image from Balai Bomba dan Penyelamat Limbang/FB.
Image from Balai Bomba dan Penyelamat Limbang/FB.
Image from Balai Bomba dan Penyelamat Limbang/FB.
Image from Balai Bomba dan Penyelamat Limbang/FB.

The operation continued the next day at 8:18am, as reported by Astro Awani.

The team extended their search radius to some hills near the jungle.

Image from Balai Bomba dan Penyelamat Limbang/FB.
Image from Balai Bomba dan Penyelamat Limbang/FB.
Image from Balai Bomba dan Penyelamat Limbang/FB.

Returned home on Apr. 1

On Wednesday (Apr. 1) night, however, at 8.31pm, Alizam returned home on his own.

The firefighters stated that he is currently in good health.

Top image from Balai Bomba dan Penyelamat Limbang/FB.

About Syahindah Ishak

Syahindah has an intense fear of heights so she's thankful she's short.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

SMRT bus captain diagnosed with Covid-19, last operated service 972

He was last at work on Mar. 27, 2020.

April 2, 07:07 pm

Covid-19: Thailand to implement nationwide curfew from 10pm to 4am, starting on April 3

Three more death cases were reported on April 2.

April 2, 06:47 pm

Johor Causeway checkpoint so empty after Covid-19 lockdown it's like 28 days after zombie apocalypse

End times scenes.

April 2, 06:39 pm

M'sia man causes clinic to close after hiding recent interaction with potential Covid-19 patient

A staff at the clinic called him out for his 'irresponsible' and 'brainless' behaviour.

April 2, 06:26 pm

M'sia Covid-19 cases surpass 3,000, death toll hits 50

208 new cases.

April 2, 06:23 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close