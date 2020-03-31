Covid-19: People in M’sia & Indonesia dress up as ghosts to scare others into staying home

With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, everyone around the world is strongly advised to stay at home.

The Malaysian government has also imposed a movement control order, with people being arrested for flouting the rules.

But some have come up with innovative ways to make sure people stay at home.

Such as this:

Man in Terengganu scared neighbours away

38-year-old Muhammad Urabil Alias from Terengganu had dressed up as a ghost to scare his neighbours into staying at home.

He was dressed in a white robe, complete with long grey hair and beard, looking uncannily like Gandalf from “The Lord of the Rings”.

Turns out, his stunt was effective, according to Harian Metro.

Urabil explained that authorities had been patrolling his neighbourhood since Malaysia’s movement control order (MCO) was enforced.

However, there were still some, mainly youngsters, who would go out at night and hang out with their friends.

Urabil told Harian Metro:

“Despite the MCO, many people still came out at night. So I decided to do what I did and post the photos on my Facebook page… I could see that more people stayed at home as they were scared to wander around at night.”

Two men in Indonesia dressed up as pocongs

In Indonesia, two men had the same idea too.

They dressed up as ‘pocongs’ at a village in Central Java, according to Indonesian site Detik News.

For those of you who don’t know, pocongs are ghosts from Malay and Indonesian culture. A pocong is believed to be the soul of a dead person wrapped in its shroud.

They are also known to hop around eerily as their limbs are trapped in the white cloth.

Here’s a picture of the men in their pocong costume:

#CoffeeBreak Sebuah gang di Desa Kepuh Sukoharjo agak berbeda dengan tempat lainnya. Untuk menjaga karantina wilayah, ditempatkan 2 pocong di sana, Niatnya bukan untuk menakuti namun untuk mengingatkan warga akan bahaya virus Corona https://t.co/sEsAzNni9S pic.twitter.com/l5YucPfsNt — 103.7 FM (@PuspitaFM) March 31, 2020

The pocongs have official duties

Apparently, the pocongs aren’t there just for fun. They have an actual job to do too.

The village’s spokesman, Angko Setiyarso Widodo, told told Detik News: “The pocongs will check on anyone who passes through the village gate and spray disinfectant on them.”

Anko explained the reason for why the guards are dressed as pocongs at night.

“The pocongs are there to remind us of death. Anyone who’s stubborn and refuses to comply with the Covid-19 preventative measures, they might just end up being a real pocong in the future.”

He added that the pocongs are only on duty at night and other residents will guard the gate during the day.

Top images from Muhd Urabil Alias/FB & PuspitaFM/Twitter.